Heat Transfer Fluids Growth Opportunities Analysis - Developing Sustainable Chemistries for Data Center Applications

20 Mar, 2024, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Heat Transfer Fluids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Heat transfer fluids offer significant functional advantages to end users across industries. For instance, they deliver superior thermal management that augments the life of critical industrial machinery and equipment as well as reduces costly plant downtime caused by equipment failure associated with poor thermal management. The development of technologies that enable the reuse of heat absorbed by heat transfer fluids in other processes is helping reduce customer's carbon footprint, thus contributing to sustainability and making heat transfer fluid-based cooling even more popular.
Furthermore, the development of high-performance fluid formulations with enhanced longevity, superior performance, and operational advantages over conventional air-cooled technologies is contributing to more demand for and consumption of heat transfer fluids. Also, more end-use industries are adopting heat transfer fluids, which contributes majorly to their volume consumption growth.
This study covers four heat transfer fluid chemistry types: glycols, silicones, hydrocarbon oils, and others (i.e., fluorochemicals and refrigerants such as chlorofluorocarbons [CFC], hydrochlorofluorocarbons [HCFC], ammonia, and carbon dioxide deployed in heat-pump systems that serve various end-use industries, molten salts, and other phase-change fluids combined).
The end-use industry segments are automotive & transportation; energy, mining, and construction processes; chemicals and plastics & rubber; food & beverage and pharmaceuticals; building; and other applications (i.e., electrical & electronics, die casting, industrial laundry ironers and steam generators, and converters [pressing, rolling, laminating, and printing] combined). For each end-use industry application, regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are discussed, along with revenue and volume estimates by chemistry type. The report examines the market share of the top heat transfer fluid manufacturers at the global level.
Manufacturers must make strategic acquisitions to develop an innovative product portfolio quickly or enter new geographies to gain a competitive advantage. They will need to partner exclusively with regional distributors or focus on direct sales to expand the business.
China, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America will be the markets that witness high growth in the next 7 years. The increasing volume consumption of heat transfer fluids by various end-use industries and the development of high-performance products will contribute to market growth in the next 5 to 7 years.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Developing Sustainable Chemistries for Data Center Applications
- Strategic Acquisitions to Strengthen Business
- Strategic Partnerships to Develop Distribution Channels
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Heat Transfer Fluids
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Growth Metrics
- Value Chain Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Volume Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Analysis by Region
- Pricing Forecast by Chemistry
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Case Study - Fluid Genius by Eastman: An Innovative Digital Transformation Initiative
- Notable Sustainability Product Offerings - Heat Transfer Fluids
- Key Suppliers - Heat Transfer Fluids by Chemistry
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive & Transportation Applications
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Summary of the Main Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast Assumption Factors
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Market Trend Analysis by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry Type
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Energy, Mining, and Construction Process Applications
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Summary of the Main Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast Assumption Factors
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Market Trend Analysis by Region, Energy, Mining, and Construction Process Applications
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry Type
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Chemicals and Plastics & Rubber Applications
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Summary of the Main Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast Assumption Factors
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Market Trend Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry Type
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Applications
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Summary of the Main Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast Assumption Factors
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Market Trend Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry Type
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Building Applications
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Summary of the Main Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast Assumption Factors
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Market Trend Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry Type
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Other Applications
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Summary of the Main Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast Assumption Factors
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Market Trend Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry Type
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsmff
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article