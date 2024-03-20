Heat Transfer Fluids Growth Opportunities Analysis - Developing Sustainable Chemistries for Data Center Applications

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Heat Transfer Fluids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Heat transfer fluids offer significant functional advantages to end users across industries. For instance, they deliver superior thermal management that augments the life of critical industrial machinery and equipment as well as reduces costly plant downtime caused by equipment failure associated with poor thermal management. The development of technologies that enable the reuse of heat absorbed by heat transfer fluids in other processes is helping reduce customer's carbon footprint, thus contributing to sustainability and making heat transfer fluid-based cooling even more popular.

Furthermore, the development of high-performance fluid formulations with enhanced longevity, superior performance, and operational advantages over conventional air-cooled technologies is contributing to more demand for and consumption of heat transfer fluids. Also, more end-use industries are adopting heat transfer fluids, which contributes majorly to their volume consumption growth.

This study covers four heat transfer fluid chemistry types: glycols, silicones, hydrocarbon oils, and others (i.e., fluorochemicals and refrigerants such as chlorofluorocarbons [CFC], hydrochlorofluorocarbons [HCFC], ammonia, and carbon dioxide deployed in heat-pump systems that serve various end-use industries, molten salts, and other phase-change fluids combined).

The end-use industry segments are automotive & transportation; energy, mining, and construction processes; chemicals and plastics & rubber; food & beverage and pharmaceuticals; building; and other applications (i.e., electrical & electronics, die casting, industrial laundry ironers and steam generators, and converters [pressing, rolling, laminating, and printing] combined). For each end-use industry application, regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are discussed, along with revenue and volume estimates by chemistry type. The report examines the market share of the top heat transfer fluid manufacturers at the global level.

Manufacturers must make strategic acquisitions to develop an innovative product portfolio quickly or enter new geographies to gain a competitive advantage. They will need to partner exclusively with regional distributors or focus on direct sales to expand the business.

China, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America will be the markets that witness high growth in the next 7 years. The increasing volume consumption of heat transfer fluids by various end-use industries and the development of high-performance products will contribute to market growth in the next 5 to 7 years.

Key Growth Opportunities

Developing Sustainable Chemistries for Data Center Applications

Strategic Acquisitions to Strengthen Business

Strategic Partnerships to Develop Distribution Channels

