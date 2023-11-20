Heat Up the Holidays with Gift Ideas for Grillers

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Give a gift the whole family can enjoy this holiday season with a new tool for grilling, smoking and searing favorite meals. Griddles and pellet grills offer outdoor cooks the ability to explore cooking styles and flavor infusions, and the expansive capabilities, sizing options and features make them ideal gift choices.

To aid gift givers this year, Nexgrill – a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products – recommends these solutions for grill enthusiasts and backyard chefs from seasoned pros to outdoor cooking newcomers.

Griddle On the Go
Ideal for making a wide variety of foods – from pancakes and eggs to smash burgers, fried rice, vegetables and more – the Daytona 2-Burner Gas Griddle with Foldable Cart makes for a perfect gift for campers, tailgaters and backyard grillers alike. It features a 21-inch steel griddle plate, the ideal size for portability with the capacity to feed the group. A black powder-coated steel lid protects the steel griddle surface when not in use and the foldable cart allows for easy storage, transportation and setup.

Smart-Smoked Flavor
The beauty of pellet grills is they add smoky flavor and are easy to use. Turn it on, set the temperature and the food cooks indirectly, making smoked brisket, ribs and pulled pork easy. For the grillmaster looking to experiment with different styles of cooking in the comforts of home, consider an option like the Oakford 580 Pellet Grill. This innovative pellet grill features a large firebox that uses hardwood pellets to infuse food with a rich, smoky taste. Its 6-in-1 cooking methods means users can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise or warm. Plus, the digital control panel and NEX-fi technology enables users to connect to the Nexgrill app through WiFi or Bluetooth to control the grill and make precise temperature adjustments from a smartphone.

A Classic Grill for Family Favorites
Always ready to fire up some flavor, the versatile 5-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner is perfect for quickly putting family favorites like burgers, hot dogs, chicken and more on the table whether you're serving a small gathering or large party. Its stainless steel burners, angled flame tamers and porcelain-coated cooking grates work together to distribute consistent heat across the entire cooking surface while reducing flare-ups. For added convenience, it also boasts a powerful side burner for prepping sides, sauces and more.

