Heat Up the Summer in Swimwear Suited for Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors

From slimming one-pieces, to mix-and-match two-piece suits, the line features pocketed (for swim forms) and unpocketed tops, ruffled tops, halter tops, high-tie bottoms and a sarong. The collection flatters all body types while highlighting AnaOno's mission to build confidence and redefine sexy. Plus, the suits have built-in UVA and UVB protection, perfect for sensitive skin.

"As a survivor myself, I know how important it is to feel your best, and beach-side or pool-side can be one of the toughest. Finding lingerie is challenging after breast surgery - a swimsuit, even harder!" said Dana Donofree, owner and founder of AnaOno. "I wanted to create swimsuits that didn't matter what bust you are rocking, which is why many of our designs work whether you have reconstructed breasts, if you're missing a breast, or are completely flat."

For more information and to shop the full swimwear line, visit https://www.anaono.com/collections/swim.

About AnaOno

AnaOno is the leading lingerie, loungewear and swimwear line designed exclusively for those who have had surgeries related to a breast cancer diagnosis. The brand's fit, design, and technical construction are unparalleled in the market today, and takes the guessing out of shopping for patients and survivors. All shapes, sizes, and surgeries are considered, from bilateral to unilateral, and FLAP surgery to enhancement. AnaOno styles are designed with beauty, femininity and utmost comfort, and coincide with their mission to build confidence and redefine what it means to be sexy, while creating a space to share stories. To learn more, visit https://www.anaono.com/.

