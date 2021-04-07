HEAT X™ Engages Kerry C. Duggan and FINNEA Group to Explore Strategic Options

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEAT X™, one of the technology leaders and largest patent holders of magnetocaloric and magnetic induction heating technologies, today announced that it has hired both FINNEA Group, a globally recognized investment bank, as well as Kerry C. Duggan, a distinguished environmental, social and governance (ESG) community thought leader and change agent.

"We could not be more thrilled that HEAT X selected our firm to help them assess their many strategic options," said Brian Dragon, Senior Managing Director at FINNEA. He continued, "HEAT X's technology, after having seen it firsthand, is impressive and we look forward to assisting them in their journey to get their groundbreaking heating technology to the global market, as quickly as possible."

HEAT X also engaged Kerry C. Duggan, a former White House energy policy advisor to President Biden. Ms. Duggan, with a long and successful track record in the ESG space, served as Deputy Director for Policy to then Vice President Biden during the Obama Administration. "Without the introduction of game-changing technologies like Heat X, global emissions will continue to rise. Innovative clean technology solutions are vital to reach the ambitious net zero goals of The Paris Agreement," said Ms. Duggan.

HEAT X has added, as part of their team, key sustainability leaders to Advisory Board. In addition to Ms. Duggan, the board includes Roland Risser, former Director of the DOE's Building Technologies Office, Christine Harada, former U.S. Chief Sustainability Officer under President Obama and Jim Saber, President of NextEnergy. "We have been very methodical in how we have built the company and we continue surrounding ourselves with some of the most experienced ESG leaders in the world," said A.J. Filippis, one of the founding investors in HEAT X.

For further information about HEAT X™, visit www.heatxtech.com

About HEAT X

HEAT X™ is a technology development and licensing company established in June of 2018 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., USA. HEAT X relentlessly focuses on improving people's lives, reducing the use of energy and delivering the next generation of clean technologies in magnetocaloric/magnetic induction heating for air, surfaces and fluids. Our innovative approach to these technologies enables us also to empower our partners to become leaders in solving climate challenges. The result is the development of unique technologies for residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors that creates value for customers, users and a positive impact in our environment and the world at large.

