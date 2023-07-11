Heated Bedding Market size is set to grow by USD 111.39 million from 2022 to 2027|5-years (2017-2021) historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heated bedding market size is estimated to increase by USD 111.39 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Heated Bedding Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heated Bedding Market

The heated bedding market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

American National Manufacturing Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Biddeford Blankets LLC, Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory, Delutti Inc., Electro Warmth, Living Earth Crafts, medisana GmbH, Microlife Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Smiths Group Plc, Spring Air International, Tenacta Group Spa, The Surgical Co., The Vermont Country Store Inc., Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd., and Tuck Sleep

Heated Bedding Market – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (heated blankets and throws and heated mattress pads), and distribution channel (offline and online)

The heated blankets and throws segment showed a gradual increase in market share. The established vendors in the electric blankets market prioritize the addition of an automatic shut-off function in their blanket and throw products. This feature ensures that the electric current supply to the blanket is automatically turned off after a specific duration. The presence of this safety feature improves the overall safety aspect of heated blankets and throws. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Overview

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to contribute 62% to the growth of the heated bedding market during the forecast period. The rising disposable income of individuals in countries like China , India , Japan , and South Korea has led to an increased demand for new housing, consequently driving the demand for mattresses. Furthermore, the growing use of smartphones and expanding Internet access in the APAC region enables vendors to tap into the emerging online market. They achieve this by implementing aggressive promotional and branding tactics, including collaborations with e-retailers and offering discounted prices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Heated Bedding Market – Market Dynamic

Key Driver

The demand for heated bedding products has increased due to the high level of product premiumization in the heated bedding market. When purchasing such products, consumers place great importance on factors like safety, quality, durability, comfort, and reliability. The market does not tolerate inferior products, and customers are willing to pay a higher price for premium products that deliver maximum satisfaction. This results in customer satisfaction and contributes to the growth of the market. For example, Sunbeam Products (Newell Brands) offers the Feel Perfect Luxe Faux Fur Heated Throw, catering to these consumer demands. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Consumers' preference for soft and microfiber velvet blankets is a major trend in the market. These blankets and throws are made of microfibers, which makes them soft and comfortable as a product. Furthermore, the demand for such products is extremely high in the market. Sunbeam's Oversized Faux Fur Heated Throws and Velvet Plush Heated Blankets are highly regarded for their exceptional softness and convenient pre-heating capabilities. The market is witnessing favorable growth attributed to advancements in functionality, comfort, and aesthetic appeal of these products.

Significant Challenges

The availability of substitutes is a major challenge restricting the market growth. This is due to the easy availability of substitutes in the market, which is affecting the volume of sales of heated bedding products. Room heaters, HVAC systems, and regular bedding products (such as blankets and quilts) are some of the products which are substituting heated bedding products. Hence, the availability of numerous substitutes in the market is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Heated Bedding Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the heated bedding market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the heated bedding market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the heated bedding market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of heated bedding market vendors

Related Reports

The flexible foam market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15.06 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (furnishings, transportation, packaging, and others), type (polyurethane flexible foams, polyethylene flexible foams, polypropylene flexible foams, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The bedding and furniture industry growth driven by the expanding population is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The polymer foam market size is estimated to grow by USD 26.95 billion between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 4.63%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (PU, PS, PVC, phenolic, and others), application (packaging, building and construction, furniture and bedding, transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth in the building and construction industry is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Heated Bedding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 111.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American National Manufacturing Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Biddeford Blankets LLC, Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory, Delutti Inc., Electro Warmth, Living Earth Crafts, medisana GmbH, Microlife Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Smiths Group Plc, Spring Air International, Tenacta Group Spa, The Surgical Co., The Vermont Country Store Inc., Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd., and Tuck Sleep Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

