Heated Bedding Market Size to Grow by USD 111.39 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

Nov 15, 2022, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Heated Bedding Market share is set to increase by USD 111.39 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 2.5% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.
To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!
Global Heated Bedding Market - Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the Global Heated Bedding Market as a part of the global home furnishings market, which covers products and companies engaged in manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products. Technavio calculates the global household durables market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/marketers of consumer electronics, furnishings, and decorative products, household appliances, and other homeware.
For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!
Global Heated bedding Market Characteristics with Five Forces –
The Global Heated Bedding Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- For information on the impact of the five forces analysis – Click Now!
Global Heated Bedding Market – Customer Landscape
- The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.
- The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!
Global Heated Bedding Market - Segmentation Assessment
Geography Segment Overview
Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Heated Bedding Market as per geography is categorized as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Heated Bedding Market size and actionable market understandings.
Regional Highlights:
- APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global heated bedding market compared to other regions. 62% growth will originate from APAC. The increase in disposable income of the people in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea has increased the demand for new homes, resulting in the growing demand for mattresses. The rising adoption of smartphones and the increasing internet penetration in APAC are helping vendors leverage the emerging online infrastructure by employing aggressive promotional and branding strategies such as partnering with e-retailers, offering discounts, particularly for online customers, extended trial periods, and hassle-free shipment and returns. This will help in targeting the untapped population in APAC and influence existing users to replace their traditional mattresses with new and modern product ranges. Therefore, the global heated bedding market in APAC will continue to grow during the forecast period.
Type Segment Overview
- The Global Heated bedding Market as per product segmentation is categorized into Heated blankets and throws and Heated mattress pads.
- Revenue Generating Segment - The heated bedding market share growth by the heated blankets and throws segment will be significant during the forecast period. The percentage of health-conscious individuals has increased over the years. This, too, contributes to the growth of the global heated blankets and throws market to a certain extent. The vendors, of late, are increasingly focused on safety features to ensure a high degree of customer satisfaction and trust. The existing vendors ought to adhere to multiple safety standards to retain and expand their customer bases. Vendors are offering water-resistant blankets as well.
Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!
Global Heated Bedding Market – Market Dynamics
Major Driver Boosting the Market
- Product premiumization is one of the key drivers in the market. The high degree of product premiumization in the global heated bedding market has contributed significantly to the increase in demand for heated bedding products.
- Product premiumization is associated with increased product costs. Consumers in the market are willing to invest heavily in premium, high-end products that offer maximum satisfaction.
- Technological advancements positively impact product-premiumization initiatives. Of late, the consumers in the market tend to opt for established brands that guarantee safety to their customers.
- Thus, product premiumization increases the degree of customer satisfaction. This boosts the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major trends influencing the growth
- The increased demand for extremely soft heated blankets and throws is the major trend in the market.
- Consumers in the global heated bedding market are investing in extremely soft blankets, preferably made of velvet. Such blankets and throws are made of microfibers, which add to the softness and comfort of the products.
- The demand for such products is extremely high in the market. Sunbeam (a brand of Newell Brands) offers products such as Oversized Faux Fur Heated Throws and Velvet Plush Heated Blankets. These products are characterized by extreme softness. They are characterized by convenient pre-heating settings as well.
- Such benefits add to the market value of the aforementioned products. The global heated bedding market is characterized by product advancements in terms of functionality, comfort, and aesthetics. This positively impacts the global heated bedding market.
Major Challenges interrupting the market growth
- The ease of substitution will challenge the growth of the global heated bedding market.
- The volume sales of heated bedding products are affected by the easy availability of substitutes in the market. Despite multiple benefits associated with heated bedding products, the increased sales of substitutes negatively impact the growth of the market in focus.
- Heated bedding products are substituted by room heaters, HVAC systems, and regular bedding products (such as blankets and quilts). A certain percentage of customers in the global heated bedding market are cautious of the potential hazards associated with heated bedding products. Such hazards include electric shocks and fire hazards.
- The probability of such hazards contributes to the increased substitution of heated bedding products. The availability of numerous substitutes in the global heated bedding market, therefore, limits the growth of the market to a large extent.
To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Heated bedding Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist heated bedding market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the heated bedding market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the heated bedding market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heated bedding market vendors
Related Reports:
- The home furniture and bedding market in US is projected to grow by USD 10.86 billion with a CAGR of 2.96% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increasing online sales are notably driving the home furniture and bedding market growth in the US. However, the inherent threat from re-used furniture market will challenge the market growth.
- The hybrid mattress market share is expected to increase by USD 1.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2%. The increase in online retailing is notably driving the hybrid mattress market growth, although factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impede the market growth.
|
Heated Bedding Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 111.39 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.5
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 62%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American National Manufacturing Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Biddeford Blankets LLC, Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory, Delutti Inc., Electro Warmth, Living Earth Crafts, medisana GmbH, Microlife Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Smiths Group Plc, Spring Air International, Tenacta Group Spa, The Surgical Co., The Vermont Country Store Inc., Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd., and Tuck Sleep
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global heated bedding market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global heated bedding market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Heated blankets and throws - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Heated blankets and throws - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Heated blankets and throws - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Heated blankets and throws - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Heated blankets and throws - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Heated mattress pad - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Heated mattress pad - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Heated mattress pad - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Heated mattress pad - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Heated mattress pad - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Biddeford Blankets LLC
- Exhibit 112: Biddeford Blankets LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Biddeford Blankets LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Biddeford Blankets LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory
- Exhibit 115: Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory - Key offerings
- 12.6 Delutti Inc.
- Exhibit 118: Delutti Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Delutti Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Delutti Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Electro Warmth
- Exhibit 121: Electro Warmth - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Electro Warmth - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Electro Warmth - Key offerings
- 12.8 Living Earth Crafts
- Exhibit 124: Living Earth Crafts - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Living Earth Crafts - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Living Earth Crafts - Key offerings
- 12.9 medisana GmbH
- Exhibit 127: medisana GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 128: medisana GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: medisana GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.10 Microlife Corp.
- Exhibit 130: Microlife Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Microlife Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Microlife Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Newell Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
- Exhibit 138: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Key offerings
- 12.13 Smiths Group Plc
- Exhibit 141: Smiths Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Smiths Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.14 Tenacta Group Spa
- Exhibit 146: Tenacta Group Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Tenacta Group Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Tenacta Group Spa - Key offerings
- 12.15 The Surgical Co.
- Exhibit 149: The Surgical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: The Surgical Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: The Surgical Co. - Key offerings
- 12.16 The Vermont Country Store Inc.
- Exhibit 152: The Vermont Country Store Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: The Vermont Country Store Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: The Vermont Country Store Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 155: Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 161: Research methodology
- Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 163: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations
- market estimates exclude installation, retrofit, repair, and replacement service revenue.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article