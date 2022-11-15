Heated Bedding Market Size to Grow by USD 111.39 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Heated Bedding Market share is set to increase by USD 111.39 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 2.5% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heated Bedding Market 2023-2027

Global Heated Bedding Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global Heated Bedding Market as a part of the global home furnishings market, which covers products and companies engaged in manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products. Technavio calculates the global household durables market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/marketers of consumer electronics, furnishings, and decorative products, household appliances, and other homeware.

Global Heated bedding Market Characteristics with Five Forces –

The Global Heated Bedding Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Heated Bedding Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Heated Bedding Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Heated Bedding Market as per geography is categorized as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Heated Bedding Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global heated bedding market compared to other regions. 62% growth will originate from APAC. The increase in disposable income of the people in countries such as China , India , Japan , and South Korea has increased the demand for new homes, resulting in the growing demand for mattresses. The rising adoption of smartphones and the increasing internet penetration in APAC are helping vendors leverage the emerging online infrastructure by employing aggressive promotional and branding strategies such as partnering with e-retailers, offering discounts, particularly for online customers, extended trial periods, and hassle-free shipment and returns. This will help in targeting the untapped population in APAC and influence existing users to replace their traditional mattresses with new and modern product ranges. Therefore, the global heated bedding market in APAC will continue to grow during the forecast period.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Heated bedding Market as per product segmentation is categorized into Heated blankets and throws and Heated mattress pads.

Revenue Generating Segment - The heated bedding market share growth by the heated blankets and throws segment will be significant during the forecast period. The percentage of health-conscious individuals has increased over the years. This, too, contributes to the growth of the global heated blankets and throws market to a certain extent. The vendors, of late, are increasingly focused on safety features to ensure a high degree of customer satisfaction and trust. The existing vendors ought to adhere to multiple safety standards to retain and expand their customer bases. Vendors are offering water-resistant blankets as well.

Global Heated Bedding Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

Product premiumization is one of the key drivers in the market. The high degree of product premiumization in the global heated bedding market has contributed significantly to the increase in demand for heated bedding products.

Product premiumization is associated with increased product costs. Consumers in the market are willing to invest heavily in premium, high-end products that offer maximum satisfaction.

Technological advancements positively impact product-premiumization initiatives. Of late, the consumers in the market tend to opt for established brands that guarantee safety to their customers.

Thus, product premiumization increases the degree of customer satisfaction. This boosts the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth

The increased demand for extremely soft heated blankets and throws is the major trend in the market.

Consumers in the global heated bedding market are investing in extremely soft blankets, preferably made of velvet. Such blankets and throws are made of microfibers, which add to the softness and comfort of the products.

The demand for such products is extremely high in the market. Sunbeam (a brand of Newell Brands ) offers products such as Oversized Faux Fur Heated Throws and Velvet Plush Heated Blankets. These products are characterized by extreme softness. They are characterized by convenient pre-heating settings as well.

) offers products such as Oversized Faux Fur Heated Throws and Velvet Plush Heated Blankets. These products are characterized by extreme softness. They are characterized by convenient pre-heating settings as well. Such benefits add to the market value of the aforementioned products. The global heated bedding market is characterized by product advancements in terms of functionality, comfort, and aesthetics. This positively impacts the global heated bedding market.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The ease of substitution will challenge the growth of the global heated bedding market.

The volume sales of heated bedding products are affected by the easy availability of substitutes in the market. Despite multiple benefits associated with heated bedding products, the increased sales of substitutes negatively impact the growth of the market in focus.

Heated bedding products are substituted by room heaters, HVAC systems, and regular bedding products (such as blankets and quilts). A certain percentage of customers in the global heated bedding market are cautious of the potential hazards associated with heated bedding products. Such hazards include electric shocks and fire hazards.

The probability of such hazards contributes to the increased substitution of heated bedding products. The availability of numerous substitutes in the global heated bedding market, therefore, limits the growth of the market to a large extent.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Heated bedding Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist heated bedding market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heated bedding market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heated bedding market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heated bedding market vendors

The home furniture and bedding market in US is projected to grow by USD 10.86 billion with a CAGR of 2.96% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increasing online sales are notably driving the home furniture and bedding market growth in the US. However, the inherent threat from re-used furniture market will challenge the market growth.

The hybrid mattress market share is expected to increase by USD 1.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2%. The increase in online retailing is notably driving the hybrid mattress market growth, although factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impede the market growth.

Heated Bedding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 111.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American National Manufacturing Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Biddeford Blankets LLC, Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory, Delutti Inc., Electro Warmth, Living Earth Crafts, medisana GmbH, Microlife Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Smiths Group Plc, Spring Air International, Tenacta Group Spa, The Surgical Co., The Vermont Country Store Inc., Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd., and Tuck Sleep Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global heated bedding market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global heated bedding market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Heated blankets and throws - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Heated blankets and throws - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Heated blankets and throws - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Heated blankets and throws - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Heated blankets and throws - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Heated mattress pad - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Heated mattress pad - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Heated mattress pad - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Heated mattress pad - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Heated mattress pad - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 108: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Biddeford Blankets LLC

Exhibit 112: Biddeford Blankets LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Biddeford Blankets LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Biddeford Blankets LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory

Exhibit 115: Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory - Overview



Exhibit 116: Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory - Key offerings

12.6 Delutti Inc.

Exhibit 118: Delutti Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Delutti Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Delutti Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Electro Warmth

Exhibit 121: Electro Warmth - Overview



Exhibit 122: Electro Warmth - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Electro Warmth - Key offerings

12.8 Living Earth Crafts

Exhibit 124: Living Earth Crafts - Overview



Exhibit 125: Living Earth Crafts - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Living Earth Crafts - Key offerings

12.9 medisana GmbH

Exhibit 127: medisana GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 128: medisana GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: medisana GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Microlife Corp.

Exhibit 130: Microlife Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Microlife Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Microlife Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 133: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Exhibit 138: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Overview



Exhibit 139: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Smiths Group Plc

Exhibit 141: Smiths Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 142: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Smiths Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 144: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Tenacta Group Spa

Exhibit 146: Tenacta Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 147: Tenacta Group Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Tenacta Group Spa - Key offerings

12.15 The Surgical Co.

Exhibit 149: The Surgical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 150: The Surgical Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: The Surgical Co. - Key offerings

12.16 The Vermont Country Store Inc.

Exhibit 152: The Vermont Country Store Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: The Vermont Country Store Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: The Vermont Country Store Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

market estimates exclude installation, retrofit, repair, and replacement service revenue.

