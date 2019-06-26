Heated Relief Anywhere! Moji's New Thermal Bag Lets You Use Moji's Game Changing Heated Foam Roller On the Go

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moji®, the leader in heat based massage and recovery products for athletes and active people, introduces our game changing insulated bag designed for Moji's patented, award-winning Heated Foam Roller. Now you can keep your Moji Roller at its optimal heated temperature for up to 90 minutes and take it anywhere you choose. Simply heat the roller, put it in the bag, and take it with you.

Since their introduction in 2017, Moji's Heated Foam Roller and Heated Massage Balls have become the go-to heated massage products for warm up and recovery for athletes and active people worldwide.

Now with Moji's Thermal Bag™, you can bring your optimally heated roller or massage balls to your yoga class, gym, dance studio, or anywhere you choose.

"Muscle soreness, pain, and tightness often keep you from working out. Foam rolling helps heal and relax muscle tissue and eases trigger points. Unfortunately, for many people, rolling hurts. By adding heat, our Moji Heated Foam Roller helps to relax and soothe muscles and makes foam rolling feel good. One of the comments we hear from customers frequently is that "it hurts so good." Plus, the therapeutic heat increases blood flow as you roll, which helps to loosen tight muscles even more," says Victor Viner, Moji's Founder and CEO.

"For more than two years now, our heated foam roller has been helping people recover faster, increase range of motion, and relieve post exercise soreness. We made the bag so people wouldn't need to be near a microwave to benefit from heated foam rolling," adds Viner.

The Moji Thermal Bag is designed and manufactured with the quality and aesthetic Moji customers have come to expect. The bag is water resistant, lightweight, soft, and easy to clean.

The Moji Thermal Bag is available now at www.gomoji.com. For press inquiries, please contact 216973@email4pr.com.

ABOUT MOJI

Moji® is the leading brand for heat-based massage, recovery, and pain relief products for athletes and active people. Moji has created an array of innovative, best-in-class heated massagers, rollers, moist heat wraps, and other premium recovery and pain relief products. Customers of all ages use Moji products for pre-activity warm up, post-activity recovery, post-operative rehabilitation, and pain relief. Moji has grown into a leading player in the recovery and wellness space, providing high-quality heated products and an extensive library of fitness, recovery, and health resources. Moji products are available online at www.gomoji.com, on Amazon, and at select retailers in the US and internationally. Moji® is a registered trademark with patents on multiple products and is headquartered in the Chicago, Illinois suburbs. Moji keeps you moving.

