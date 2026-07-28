ZeroEyes, Advantech, Camden Police Department Partner to Bring AI Gun Detection Technology to Caesar Rodney School District

Delaware District Integrates Leading Proactive Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced a partnership with Advantech, a leading security integration and controls company in the mid-Atlantic, and the Camden Police Department to deploy ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform at Delaware's Caesar Rodney School District (CRSD). Advantech has been a partner of CRSD for 30 years, and worked closely with Camden Police Chief Marc Whitney to bring ZeroEyes to the district.

"When I saw a ZeroEyes demonstration at an Advantech symposium, I immediately recognized it as a must-have for the school districts in my jurisdiction," said Marc Whitney, Chief of Police, Camden Police Department. "By coordinating with the CRSD and Advantech to leverage advanced tools like this, we can respond more quickly to potential threats and ensure a secure learning environment for everyone."

The district spans 107 square miles in central Kent County and serves 8,259 students across 15 schools. It is adding ZeroEyes to a multilayered security approach that also includes CEIA metal detectors, the Milestone Video Management solution, armed constables at the high school and middle school, and a Delaware State Trooper on campus. The district also works closely with the Camden Police Department to ensure a safe, seamless experience for students, staff, and families. The adoption of ZeroEyes' AI gun detection technology at Caesar Rodney High School, Fred Fifer III Middle School, and Nellie Hughes Stokes Elementary School adds another critical layer of protection to CRSD's safety program.

"Student safety is our top priority, and we are committed to using every tool available to protect our schools," said Mark Gaglione, Caesar Rodney School District Safety and Security Coordinator. "Deploying ZeroEyes enhances our multilayered security approach, giving our staff and students greater peace of mind each day."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local security teams, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

"We're proud to partner with Advantech and the Camden Police Department to bring our solution to Caesar Rodney School District," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Advantech's expertise in evaluating and applying technology to best support their customers is remarkable, and I'm proud that they trust ZeroEyes to help keep schools safe."

"We are excited to highlight the collaboration between Camden PD and Caesar Rodney SD in delivering a solution that strengthens a layered approach to student safety," said Ryne Johnson, Account Manager, Advantech. "This achievement reflects the coordinated leadership of Chief Whitney and would not have been possible without that unified effort. The project underscores the importance of strong partnerships and the use of advanced technology to support proactive responses in security situations."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Prindle

Fusion PR

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SOURCE ZeroEyes