ZeroEyes Announces Executive Leadership Transition to Support Next Phase of Growth

Reflects Company's Evolution from AI Gun Detection Pioneer to Comprehensive Threat Intelligence Platform

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced changes to its executive team to support the company's growth and maturation. ZeroEyes will preserve the vision and values established by the founding team while continuing to expand its product line and global footprint.

As part of the transition, co-founders Sam Alaimo, Rob Huberty, and Dustin Brooks will move from their day-to-day operating roles into advisory positions on a newly-formed Founders' Council, where they will continue to help guide the company's long-term strategy. Since founding ZeroEyes, they have played central roles in building the business, developing strong customer relationships, and creating the operational foundation that has driven the company's success.

To support the company's next chapter, co-founder and Chief Product Officer Tim Sulzer will expand his leadership responsibilities to oversee company operations, and VP of Sales JT Wilkins will take on expanded responsibility for the company's sales, marketing, and customer success. Together with the executive team, they will focus on strengthening customer relationships and delivering the expanding portfolio of products and services.

ZeroEyes has grown considerably in 2026, expanding from AI gun detection pioneer to the creator of the world's leading multi-analytics threat intelligence platform, complete with knife detection, real-time threat geolocation, and additional security offerings. The company has also released its 'anywhere, anytime' off-network ZeroLink solution, a 3D mapping solution with Ark Strategic, public safety alerts with Samdesk integration, and most recently, the Harborwatch risk-focused membership organization.

"I've worked alongside Sam, Rob and Dusty since our military service, and I can't imagine better partners to have built this company with," said Mike Lahiff, co-founder and CEO of ZeroEyes. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together, and I look forward to their continued contributions as trusted advisors to the company."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across public sector and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes