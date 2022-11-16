Heath Consultants Closes Another Large Equipment Sale to Diversified Energy Company PLC

The sale allows for expanded identification and remediation of natural gas emissions

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heath Consultants Incorporated, a leader in natural gas (methane) detection and technology services for almost 90 years, announced the completion of another large equipment sale to Diversified Energy Company PLC ("Diversified") that will continue to support their efforts in the expansion of its emissions detection capabilities.

An operator uses the RMLD-CS to check for natural gas at an abandoned well. An operator uses the SEMTECH HI-FLOW 2 to quantify natural gas emissions at an abandoned well.

This most recent sale included a combination of the highly successful RMLD-CS™, SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2, EyeCGas 2.0®, EyeCSite® and GT-44 Series multi-application instrument. The RMLD-CS is an intrinsically safe, highly advanced technology capable of detecting methane leaks remotely utilizing tunable diode laser absorption spectroscopy (TDLAS). The HI-FLOW 2 utilizes TDLAS for the accurate measurement of fugitive methane with direct quantification of leaks. EyeCGas 2.0 is a rugged, OOOOa compliant, hand-held camera that uses thermal imaging technology for the detection of gas leaks and fugitive emissions. EyeCSite is the industry-leading quantification software, offering a wide-range of functionalities that detects, alerts and quantifies emissions.

The addition of these instruments will complement the Diversified's demonstrated operational focus on environmental stewardship. Portable methane emissions detection devices will allow the Company's personnel to identify and remediate emissions otherwise undetectable using traditional techniques.

"Heath's innovative products have led to safer survey practices for both gas utilities and within our field services division. These breakthroughs in technology are due in large part to the efforts of our engineering and marketing experts who research and develop new products and services through strategic partnerships with well-recognized research and development organizations and industry trade associations," said a spokesperson for Heath.

Heath Consultants is a family-owned business founded in 1933. Milton Heath Sr. started out providing line clearing services to New England utilities. Now, three generations later, the company is still owned and operated by the Heath family, and their reputation for quality products has reached Worldwide.

Heath partners with well-recognized research and development organizations and industry trade associations to provide state-of-the-art products and services to various utility markets, including products specifically designed to detect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and services for environmental safety. Heath is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Heath is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit heathus.com.

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

