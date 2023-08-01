Heath DePriest Joins Braven Environmental, Bringing Extensive Leadership Experience from Phillips 66

News provided by

Braven Environmental, LLC

01 Aug, 2023, 08:59 ET

ZEBULON, N.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braven Environmental, a leading advanced recycling company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Heath DePriest as their newest member of the executive team. With an impressive background in the energy industry, Mr. DePriest will be joining Braven Environmental as the Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Prior to his arrival at Braven, Mr. DePriest held numerous key leadership positions at Phillips 66, one of the world's foremost energy companies. Most notably, he served as Vice President of Renewable Fuels, spearheading the establishment of an Emerging Energy organization within the company. This division focuses on investments in renewable fuels, battery materials, carbon capture, and low-carbon hydrogen.  Under his leadership, the team drove the creation of a long-term renewables growth strategy that led to establishing growing revenue streams, creating innovative joint ventures, and significantly contributing to the company's sustainable future.

Prior to his role in Emerging Energy, Mr. DePriest served as General Manager of Global Strategy at Phillips 66, where he led the formulation of a dynamic long-term vision that prioritized sustainability and financial growth.

Prior to his tenure at Phillips 66, Mr. DePriest held various critical development roles at ConocoPhillips, John Zink, and Koch Refining. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated expertise in process operations, project management, economics and planning, business development, and corporate strategy.

As Chief Operating Officer at Braven Environmental, Mr. DePriest will play a pivotal role in project development, technology sales, EH&S capabilities, manufacturing operations, capital projects, and construction. His wealth of experience and deep understanding of sustainable businesses will be invaluable in furthering Braven's commitment to expanding its reach globally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heath to Braven Environmental," said President/CEO Jim Simon. "His extensive experience and leadership in driving sustainable growth align perfectly with our mission of providing innovative solutions to the management of hard to recycle plastics. We are confident that Heath's contributions will strengthen our position as a leading player in the advanced recycling industry."

Mr. DePriest's appointment marks a significant milestone for Braven Environmental, and the company looks forward to leveraging his expertise to continue driving positive change and building a more sustainable future.

About Braven:
Braven Environmental, LLC, ("Braven" or the "Company"), is a leading technology provider in the advanced recycling sector. Deploying patented pyrolysis-based technology, Braven converts mixed waste plastics into Braven PyChemR, a feedstock/input primarily used in the production of new plastic products. PyChem is designed to create a circular economy for the manufacturing of new plastics.

Braven believes it has one of the leading solutions addressing the global and growing issue of post-consumer and post-industrial waste plastics, while reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional plastic waste management and plastic production. With its first facility already in operation in North Carolina, Braven is developing a network of facilities across the U.S. and abroad to offer a true solution to waste plastics while cementing its place in the circular economy of plastic. Headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina, Braven was founded in 2010.

www.bravenenvironmental.com

For further information:  [email protected]

SOURCE Braven Environmental, LLC

Also from this source

Braven Environmental Welcomes Accomplished Director, Development Chad Huovie to Executive Team

Braven Environmental Announces Agreement with Koch Project Solutions to Support Expansion Plans in Advanced Recycling

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.