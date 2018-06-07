Heather B. Moore Wins in Las Vegas

The winning piece is a dimensional 14mm silver flat cuff that features a marching herd of silver elephants with 14k yellow gold tusks. The tusks are the only element of gold on the entire piece. They are meant to symbolize not only the beauty of these majestic animals, but more importantly, why they are dying out quicker than they can reproduce. On the inside of the cuff are the words, "The Tipping Point," which references the fact that Africa's elephant population is currently at the point where elephants may become extinct in the very near future. The reflective inside surface is a call to reflect on what we all can do to help save these beautiful animals from extinction.

With another win under their belt, Heather B. Moore is looking to auction off this piece and donate 100% of the proceeds to benefit an elephant sanctuary.

"We are all leaders in our communities, and especially within this industry. Our actions are important, and we need to use the gifts we have to give back when we can," said Heather Moore after accepting her award.

To think that elephants may not be on the world much longer is not something that anyone on the Heather B. Moore team is willing to accept as a reality.

Heather B. Moore is known as the finest personalized jewelry in the luxury market. Each piece is handmade and designed in Cleveland, OH. Every character is hand stamped one at a time, making an impression in the metal like the moments that have made an impression in your life.

