OWENSBORO, Ky., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather C. Green, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider in the medical field and for her professional excellence as a Wound Care Specialist at Owensboro Health Wound Center.

Dr. Green received a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in biology and Spanish, with a minor in chemistry, from St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY. Her medical degree (MD) was received from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse in 2000. She completed her family medicine residency at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center (of Rutgers University) in 2004. The doctor is a board-certified family physician.



Dr.Green, MD, is a family medicine physician specializing in wound care. She treats patients for diabetic foot ulcers and wounds caused by lymphedema and other diseases or chronic conditions. A wound care specialist, she works to optimize her patients' medical situations and coordinates their care with other physicians.



Dr. Green is affiliated with Owensboro Health Wound Center, treating patients in the communities of Owensboro and Beaver Dam, KY. According to the doctor, Owensboro Health Wound Center is part of the Owensboro Health System and is dedicated to providing high-quality care to the communities it serves. The facility offers treatments and services to wound care patients, such as antibiotic therapy, compression wraps and stockings, debridement, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nutrition counseling, pain management, physical and occupational therapy, and recommendations for additional treatments. Dr. Green notes that a wound specialist is a professional who has specialized in the care and treatment of acute, chronic, and non-healing wounds. Acute wounds include cuts from surgical procedures, animal bites, and burns, while chronic wounds refer to pressure sores and diabetic ulcers.



The doctor is affiliated with the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Wound Healing Society, the Academy of Physicians in Wound Healing, the American College of Hyperbaric Medicine, the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians, and the International Society of Female Professionals.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who