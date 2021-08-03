Heather DeSantis Named 2021 Honoree Top Women in PR in Entrepreneurs Category

MORGANTON, N.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather DeSantis, female entrepreneur, PR pioneer and CEO of Publicity For Good, was named an Honoree Top Women in PR presented by PRNEWS. The 2021 Honoree Top Women in PR for the Entrepreneurs category title is awarded to supportive, innovative and inspiring women who are making an impact on their organization and breaking into new markets. The virtual Gala for this award was held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. EDT.

PRNEWS salutes women who work in PR, communications and marketing with the annual Top Women in PR Awards. To recognize the achievements of these outstanding female public relations leaders, The Top Women in PR Award is dedicated to those inventive and influential women who are looked up to and celebrated for their impactful success at their organizations, whether that's leading brands out of a crisis, engaging a new audience, mentoring other colleagues or breaking into new markets for their clients.

Publicity For Good (PFG) is a counter-culture, millennial-run communications firm that provides high-level, disruptive publicity and social media services for its wide array of purpose-driven clients in the health and fitness, beauty, food and beverage, retail, coaching, and direct-to-consumer industries. Founded in 2016 by Heather DeSantis, former Miss Ohio International, Top Women of PRNEWS honoree, celebrated publicist, and Forbes 30 Under 30 nominee, PFG has built a reputation as the country's number one PR agency for CPG brands that have social good causes built into their DNA.

DeSantis, who runs PFG from her Airstream, has been named as one of the most sought-after PR professionals for CPG brands.

PFG is a counter-culture PR firm that is committed to helping purpose-driven brands grow, increase their ROI, and make more impact so they can continue doing good work.

Heather DeSantis accepted her award at the 2021 Top Women in PR virtual Gala on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. EDT and looks forward to the opportunity to represent herself, her team, and clients while making an impact in the community with her distinct and personal touch. To learn more about publicityforgood.com.

