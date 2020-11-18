Heather Ettinger, Founder & CEO of LUMA Wealth Releases New Book on Women's Financial Empowerment

CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

"Heather Ettinger is the real deal and, in this book, she is a pure truth-teller. The prescription she writes for women surrounding our financial health is transparent and authentic. I saw my past, my present, and my opportunity to craft a smart financial future."

— Margaret Mitchell, President & CEO, YWCA Greater Cleveland

"This is certainly a book by a woman for women. But the insights it provides are also critical lessons for parents, teachers, advisors, and the entire financial services industry.

— Mark Tibergien, Former CEO, Pershing Advisor Solutions, a BNY Mellon Company

"Heather is helping women all over the United States unlock our silence, and ask for what we want, to get what we need, to achieve financial wellness. It is an inspiring work that provides practical and impactful tools to help women achieve their financial and attitudinal wealth, with the gift of self-assurance by the end of the journey."

— Susan E. Kay, Vice President, MFS Investment Management

"The entire financial services industry has missed the mark on diversity and inclusion and how they serve the needs of women and minorities. Today, leadership matters more than ever before. Heather Ettinger is leading a movement to help women step forward. As with any movement, it will gain no traction unless the leaders are authentic. Heather always brings her authentic self, with a growth mindset, and lives the words and behaviors that support doing what is right for her family, customers, partners, and community at large."

— Fields Jackson, Jr., Founder & CEO, Racing Toward Diversity

Heather Ettinger, Founder & CEO of Hightower's LUMA Wealth Advisors in Cleveland, Ohio announced the release of her new book Lumination: Shining a Light on a Woman's Journey to Financial Wellness (November 18, 2020/$18.95 paperback).

In the United States, over 70% of people, regardless of socioeconomic status, say their greatest source of stress is financial.* Lumination, tailored specifically for women, examines thoughts, emotions and life-long conditioning around money and life choices. Through real-life scenarios, personal stories and practical applications, Ettinger provides guidance for women to achieve their personal financial wellness.

Ettinger, an advocate for women and girls for over 30 years, understands women have different challenges and priorities than men when it comes to financial wellness. Her book guides women to understand the messages in their personal money journey, and to explore money values/behavioral patterns around work, purpose, relationships, community, health and spirituality.

Part One begins with Ettinger's journey and illustrates the significant power and influence that women hold, but in some cases has gone unclaimed.

Part Two reflects on important life influences that impact relationships with money and core values. It also works through the Lumination Comfort Zone to identify what's holding women back and how to move forward.

Part Three builds an understanding of energy sources and the key pillars of Life, Health, and Wellness.

Part Four provides exercises to identify decision-making influences, areas of focus in life and how to start taking meaningful steps towards an abundant life.

Part Five develops a personal roadmap, identifies potential barriers to success, builds a framework to deal with personal stress and anxiety around change, defines what needs to be done at different ages and stages and explores who can help on a journey to financial wellness.

About the author

Heather Ettinger has been a champion for women and girls for over 30 years, and is widely recognized for her experience and dedication to helping women build their financial acumen and wealth. As a published thought leader and frequently featured in such publications as the Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Bloomberg, and Your Teen Magazine, Heather is a highly requested speaker for industry associations, company women's initiatives and wellness events. For conceiving new ideas and tools that have propelled the financial industry forward, she was recognized as a 2019 "Icons and Innovators" honoree by Investment News. In 2019, she also proudly accepted The Ruth Bader Ginsburg award for advancing the aspirations of women from the Women's Vote Project.

About the book



Title: Lumination: Shining a Light on a Woman's Journey to Financial Wellness

Author: Heather Ettinger

Pub Date: November 18th, 2020

Price: $18.95 paperback

Pages: 230

ISBN: 978-1951591434

