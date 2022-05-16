Heather Hobbs To Release New Single "Keep Your Head Up High"

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana vocalist Heather Hobbs is releasing her new single, "Keep Your Head Up High," on May 27th, 2022. The song transcends genres, and Heather says that it is her most personal piece of work yet. She has been working extremely hard on the single, and she says that it is finally ready to be released to the world. Heather Hobbs has been very busy in the studio and wants to share her new single, "Keep Your Head Up High," with all music lovers who navigate the hills and valleys of life just as she has!

Heather Hobbs Heather Hobbs

"My producer, Samuel Gordon, and I would have Zoom meetings to discuss ideas for instrumentals and lyrics for upcoming songs I will be putting out this year. I told him I wanted this song to be about losing loved ones. I've lost both my mother and grandmother, and I know others out there are struggling with similar losses. They helped raise me and were always there for me when I needed someone to talk to. They would always give me advice, and they were my biggest role models. They were the strongest people I've known. They kept fighting for their lives until the doctors said there was nothing else they could do. Their spirit is what makes me strong today and to not give up in life. After they passed, there were times when I needed someone to talk to, but I didn't have anybody. I would lay in my bed and pray that everything would be alright and trust that God would help me get through that time. I learned I have to stay strong and keep my head up high. For anybody else who feels the same way, you have to find someone to talk to, to help you get through things in life and get things off your mind.

"This song means a lot to me because it comes from my heart and what I've been through in life and also learning to stay strong and get by when life gets tough. I want to be able to help people through my music. I want to touch people's hearts by crafting lyrics they can relate to. I want to help people in this world and be a positive role model." -Heather Hobbs

Keep Your Head Up High is available for streaming and pre-order on all major platforms, releasing May 27th!

Contact Information

Name: Heather Hobbs

Email: [email protected]

(317) 258-9294

SOURCE Heather Hobbs