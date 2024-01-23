HEATHER J. ATNIP OF ATNIP & ASSOCIATES, PLLC., WILL HOLD A PRESS CONFERENCE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2024, AT 1:00PM AT ATNIP & ASSOCIATES 400 WATER ST #205, ROCHESTER, MI 48307 TO DISCUSS THE FILING OF A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE CITY OF DETROIT, DETROIT DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, AMALGAMATED TRANSIT UNION LOCAL 26 AND ITS EMPLOYEE GERALDINE JOHNSON REGARDING THE WRONGFUL DEATH OF JANICE BAUER

ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Heather Atnip of Atnip & Associates, PLLC., announced today the filing of a lawsuit against the City of Detroit and its employee Geraldine Johnson regarding the wrongful death of Janice Bauer, after she was run over by a DDOT bus being driven by a driver with a known history of accidents, including previously killing a pedestrian. The lawsuit alleges that the City of Detroit, the Detroit Department of Transportation, and all responsible parties, negligently retained employee Geraldine Johnson, and continued to allow her to continue to drive for the city, causing a danger to the public.

Statement from Attorney Heather J. Atnip:

"We are going to hold accountable the City of Detroit, its Department of Transportation, and all responsible parties for negligently employing a bus driver who had a history of not only being in multiple accidents, but also killing a pedestrian previously. Had they exercised a scintilla of due care after the first death, the death of Janice Bauer would have never occurred."

A copy of the Complaint can be obtained by clicking here. A comprehensive video will be provided for viewing at the conference and will be released to the public thereafter. Photo ops of the family will be available at the press conference.

For further information please contact:

Alexis Haan – Executive Litigation Assistant to Heather J. Atnip

[email protected]

Phone: (248)419-2198

SOURCE Atnip & Associates