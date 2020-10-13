Heather J. Barnett Named to Top Wealth Advisor Moms by Working Mother Magazine

KEOKUK, Iowa, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Barnett, President of Barnett Financial Partners, Inc., has been recognized as a "2020 Top Wealth Advisor Mom" by Working Mother Magazine. This is her fourth consecutive year to be named by the magazine to the rankings.

Heather is married to Ryan Barnett who is also a Financial Advisor. She notes, "we are business partners as well as partners in life and in parenting." They share the responsibilities in the practice as well as raising two active sons, Tanner and Brayden.

Heather and Ryan have a developed a process for the individuals and families they work with to succeed and keep them on a path to meet their goals. Heather said, "we understand that relationships with clients are about much more than money. They are about making a difference in people's lives. We develop a foundation that is based on mutual trust and respect by sharing in clients' life experiences and then work to craft a financial plan that is able to evolve and adapt over the course of each person or family's lives."

As with many successes in life, there are other people who help make it possible. Ryan and I are "thankful we don't have to choose between our family and our passion for working with clients to help them meet their financial goals. We are very honored to work with Kelly Horn, our Registered Operations Manager, whose experience has proven to be a great asset." Beth Massey, the firm's Client Service Associate, joined the team during the pandemic. "Our team works to ensure our clients have a seamless, proactive, excellent experience."

Each year, Working Mother magazine partners with SHOOK Research to seek out top wealth advisors across the country who they identify as providing exceptional financial services while meeting the demands tied to parenting as a working mother. The process includes an in-depth review of several key factors such as firm service models, industry experience, client retention, compliance records and even candidate interviews. This year's list carried additional weight as it was expanded to recognize top mom advisors devoted to helping clients recover from the economic effects of COVID-19.

With over 26 years of experience in the financial services industry, Heather also holds a Master of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 2006, Heather became a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ® Professional. She is a former board member of the Keokuk Economic Development Corporation (KEDC), a previous Chair of the Board of Directors for the Keokuk Area Community Foundation, and a previous member of the Keokuk Rotary Club and Paul Harris Fellow. She has also been on the boards of the Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce, Big River United Way, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State Area.

About Barnett Financial Partners

Barnett Financial Partners is an independent business providing investment and financial services for clients seeking unbiased wealth management advice. Located in Keokuk, Iowa, the firm is proudly associated with Prospera Financial Services, a seven-time Broker Dealer of the Year. For more information, visit www.barnettfp.com.

About Working Mother

Working Mother is mentor, role model and advocate for the country's more than 17 million moms who are devoted to their families and committed to their careers. Through their website, magazine, research, social networks and powerful events, Working Mother provides its educated and affluent readers with the community, solutions and strategies they need to thrive.

Media Contact:

Kelly Horn

Registered Operations Manager

Barnett Financial Partners

(888) 595-5946

[email protected]

www.barnettfp.com

Securities and Advisory Services Offered through Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA/SIPC.

America's Top Women Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research. SHOOK Research considered women advisors with a child 21 or younger still living at home. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC. Neither SHOOK nor Working Mother receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. For more information, see shookresearch.com.

SOURCE Barnett Financial Partners