Heather McLarney and Haley Montgomery of Corsica Technologies Recognized for Leadership and Achievements on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

Corsica Technologies Recognized for Leadership and Achievements on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List. Tweet this

McLarney, a newcomer to the channel, is no stranger to the challenging goals sales teams and marketers face, with more than 20 years of experience as a senior leader in the software and technology industries. Since her arrival at Corsica Technologies, she has made strides in improving the company's performance through numerous strategic initiatives.

This is Montgomery's fourth consecutive year to be named to the Women of the Channel list, and first year on the Power 60 Solutions Provider list.

The women honored on the list pushed forward comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support partners and customers, helping them through uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

Find the 2021 Women of the Channel list in CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Corsica Technologies

Consistently recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers, Corsica Technologies helps organizations leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our integrated IT and cybersecurity services protect companies and enable them to succeed. www.corsicatech.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms.

SOURCE Corsica Technologies

Related Links

http://www.corsicatech.com

