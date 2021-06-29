Heather Meglino, General Counsel for Quality One Wireless, Elected President of the Central Florida Association for Women Lawyers

ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, fulfillment, product aggregation, engineering, and forward & reverse logistics that serves all three major Tier 1 wireless carriers as well as many Tier 2 carriers and major MVNOs, is thrilled to announce that their General Counsel, Heather Meglino, Esquire, was earlier this month elected as the incoming President of the Central Florida Association for Women Lawyers.

Q1, LLC General Counsel, Heather Meglino, Esquire, will be sworn in as President of the Central Florida Association for Women Lawyers (CFAWL) on July 9, 2021.

The Central Florida Association for Women Lawyers (CFAWL) is a professional organization dedicated to promoting the advancement and recognition of its members by expanding leadership and volunteer opportunities within the Central Florida community. In addition to establishing camaraderie and membership within the CFAWL peer group, the organization falls under the broader goals of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (FAWL) in promoting equal rights, advocacy, and opportunity for all members of the legal profession.

"CFAWL has given me a community of support for many years, and I am deeply honored to serve as President of this organization. CFAWL is comprised of the most talented and dedicated lawyers in our community. Our organization has zero staff, and our members balance a challenging profession, which often includes managing a household, serving as leaders in multiple organizations, and our members still find the time to advance women in our profession and give back to our Central Florida community. We know our members have faced many challenges navigating COVID-19, but we look forward to continuing to show up for our supporters, members, and our community" said Heather Meglino, General Counsel for Q1.

As a female, minority owned business that has maintained an active Women's Business Enterprise Certification for years, Quality One strives to build a culture where diversity, inclusion and opportunity is valued.

Christy Doyle, Chief Human Resource Officer at Quality One noted that "the CFAWL and Quality One share many of the same values including equal rights and opportunities for all members of our community, and investing in our community through any of the various charities we work with in our community such as The Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida, the Wins For Warriors Foundation, or the Baby DJ Christmas Toy program. We are so proud that Heather is taking the lead with the CFAWL, and we will continue to support her in any way we can."

Ms. Meglino will be sworn in as President on July 9th.

About Heather Meglino, Esq

Ms. Meglino is the General Counsel of Q1, LLC, an industry leader in product implementation and the distribution of primarily wireless devices. She also serves as the General Counsel of The Neighborhood Beverage Company, LLC and B.C. Rich Guitars, LLC. Previously Heather operated her own law firm where she represented exclusively business owners and advised them on various business, compliance, and employment matters. Heather also serves on the Harbor House of Central Florida Board, and has been a Wish Granter for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for many years.

About Q1

Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

