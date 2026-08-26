Heather Pierce of AAMC Named Next President and CEO of the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has selected Heather Pierce as its next president and chief executive officer. She will lead the independent, nonprofit accrediting organization beginning January 1, 2027. Elyse Summers, current AAHRPP president and CEO, announced her retirement earlier this year.

An expert in research regulation and oversight, Pierce will join AAHRPP from the AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges), where she is the senior director for science policy and regulatory counsel. During her 15 years with the AAMC, Pierce has earned a reputation as a valued partner to government, academic, industry, and nonprofit collaborators in shaping federal research policy. A powerful advocate for science and research, she communicates the value of research through peer-reviewed publications, major media appearances, and public speaking engagements.

"We were seeking a strategic, visionary leader to take AAHRPP into its next chapter," said Scott Lipkin, vice chair of the AAHRPP board of directors and chair of its search committee. "After a national search guided by the firm DSG Global, we are confident we have found this leader in Heather Pierce, who has advanced research through education, advocacy and service for over 20 years. We are excited about the future of AAHRPP with her at the helm."

Pierce is highly respected in the research ethics community and has long been connected to AAHRPP. A frequent plenary speaker at AAHRPP conferences, she has held leadership positions on the AAHRPP board and is currently the board chair. She previously served as board chair of PRIM&R (Public Responsibility in Medicine and Research).

"It is an extraordinary honor to serve AAHRPP in this role," Pierce, said. "I am thrilled to work with its talented and dedicated staff and to guide an organization that plays an essential role in today's complicated research landscape. AAHRPP is well positioned to support the research community in the coming years, building on Elyse Summers' outstanding leadership."

Before joining the AAMC, Pierce was an attorney at the law firm of Ropes & Gray. A graduate of Williams College, she also has a master's degree in public health from Boston University School of Public Health and a law degree from NYU School of Law.

About AAHRPP: AAHRPP is an independent, non-profit accrediting body. To earn and maintain accreditation, organizations must demonstrate that they adhere to AAHRPP's high standards for human research. These include incorporating extensive safeguards throughout their research operation and committing to a culture of continuous improvement. In a global, collaborative research environment, accreditation status can provide added assurance and a competitive edge.

AAHRPP has accredited more than 600 research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Elyse I. Summers, JD

AAHRPP President & CEO

[email protected]

202-783-1112

SOURCE Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs