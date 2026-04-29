Heather Shepherd Announces Expansion into International Luxury Market with Cabo San Lucas Listing

HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Shepherd, founder of HS Homes Houston at Douglas Elliman Texas, today announced the expansion of her luxury real estate services into the international market with the addition of a premier property in Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas. This milestone marks a strategic evolution of her business, positioning Shepherd to better serve high-net-worth clients seeking diversified real estate portfolios across both domestic and global markets.

Heather Shepherd

In today's luxury real estate market, affluent buyers aren't simply purchasing homes — they're building diversified lifestyle portfolios. Houston-based advisor Heather Shepherd is positioning herself at the intersection of local expertise and global opportunity.

As founder of HS Homes Houston at Douglas Elliman Texas, Shepherd has expanded her reach beyond Houston with the addition of a luxury property in Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas — marking a clear evolution from top-producing agent to international real estate advisor. In the luxury space, credibility is built on two things: market intelligence and lived experience. Shepherd brings both.

A native Houstonian raised in River Oaks and a long-time resident of West University Place, Shepherd offers a level of insight few can match — combining generational knowledge of Houston's most prestigious neighborhoods with an expanding global perspective. She understands the details that matter to affluent buyers: school zoning, architectural integrity, community dynamics, and long-term value. That depth translates into a meaningful strategic advantage for her clients.

"Luxury real estate is deeply personal," Shepherd says. "When you've lived in these neighborhoods, built relationships, and raised a family here, your guidance carries a different level of depth."

From Agent to Advisor

In 2025, Shepherd's business surpassed $18 million in annual sales, driven by consistent growth in Houston's luxury market. But her expansion into Cabo reflects a broader shift in client expectations: today's high-net-worth buyers are seeking advisory-level expertise — not just transactional support.

"My clients aren't just buying a home," Shepherd explains. "They're evaluating tax strategy, rental potential, long-term appreciation, and lifestyle diversification. My role is to help them approach those decisions strategically."

Her Pedregal listing — featuring panoramic ocean views, resort-style amenities, and gated privacy — represents the type of asset increasingly sought by Houston executives and entrepreneurs looking to expand beyond a primary residence.

A Strategic Advantage for Houston Buyers

Houston continues to be one of the strongest wealth-building cities in the U.S., and many of its top earners are extending their real estate portfolios into lifestyle-driven markets such as Aspen and Cabo. Through Douglas Elliman's global network, Shepherd provides cross-border transaction coordination, access to vetted international partners, data-driven pricing and investment analysis, concierge-level oversight from contract to close, and strategic portfolio guidance. Rather than positioning these purchases as secondary homes, Shepherd frames them as intentional components of a broader wealth and lifestyle strategy.

Houston Roots. Global Perspective.

While expanding internationally, Shepherd remains deeply focused on Houston's premier neighborhoods — building a brand designed for clients who think globally but value local expertise.

Her long-term vision is clear: to be recognized not only as a leading Houston agent but as a trusted advisor for high-net-worth individuals navigating real estate opportunities worldwide.

"Luxury today is about access, discretion, and intelligent strategy," she says. "My clients expect a higher level of guidance — and that's exactly what I provide."

Media Contact:

Heather Shepherd

HS Homes Houston at Douglas Elliman Texas

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 713-828-3785

Website: https://www.hshomeshouston.com/

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SOURCE HS Homes Houston at Douglas Elliman Texas