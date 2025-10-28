Heathos Enters Senior Insurance Market with Strategic Product Rollout

Expansion Empowers Agents to Serve Consumers Across Every Life Stage Through Heathos' Blended Agent Model

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heathos , a premier insurance services ecosystem, is proud to announce its official entry into the senior insurance market, through its subsidiary Sonic Marketing LLC , as of August 20th, 2025. This marks a significant capstone moment in the company's ongoing commitment to meet consumers wherever they are in life. With a phased rollout of new products tailored specifically to the needs of individuals aged 65 and older, Heathos is poised to offer innovative insurance solutions that support customers across all stages of the life cycle.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time, as more Americans than ever are reaching Medicare eligibility and seeking flexible, affordable coverage options that can be personalized to their lifestyles and health needs.

According to a June 2025 Census Bureau report, the US population age 65+ rose to 61.2 million (3.1%) from 2023 to 2024. Post this

Entry into the senior market represents a critical evolution of the company's portfolio, enabling Heathos to serve a broader range of members with products that truly fit the unique and changing needs of the senior population.

By integrating senior products into its blended agent approach, Heathos reinforces its leadership in individual health solutions and empowers agents to diversify their portfolios, strengthen client relationships, and sustain year-round growth.

Agencies are now equipped to meet consumers across the full individual market with high-quality plan options tailored to every age, income, and life stage.

"Entering the senior insurance market is not just about expanding our product lineup. It's a natural extension of our mission to empower insurance agents and agencies with the tools, products, and support they need to grow their business and serve members with confidence," said Todd Baxter, CEO of Heathos. "This move positions Heathos for sustainable, long-term growth and strengthens our ability to be a trusted partner while ultimately helping seniors secure coverage that meets their specific needs."

Building on its proven foundation in the individual health market, Heathos is introducing a comprehensive suite of senior-focused products, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Final Expense, catered to older adults. This phased approach allows Heathos to tailor its solutions to the evolving demands of the senior market, ensuring customers receive the coverage that best fits their individual situations.

"Our blended agent strategy allows independent agents to serve members across every major coverage line, creating long-term relationships that span life stages," said Daniel Gootner, SVP of Product Development at Heathos. "The addition of senior products strengthens that continuum and ensures no member ever outgrows their agent."

The addition of senior market products offers a seamless pathway for members aging out of existing coverage, ensuring continuity of care for members and long-term retention opportunities for agents. Beyond expanding coverage options, this initiative creates meaningful benefits for every part of the Heathos ecosystem, from agents and carriers to members themselves.

Licensed insurance agents and agencies will find new opportunities to serve their senior members with an expanded toolkit of products and services.

Insurance carriers will recognize Heathos as a strong, reliable partner dedicated to innovation and customer-centric solutions.

Finally, older adults over the age of 65 will have access to insurance solutions that acknowledge their changing needs and priorities.

The senior insurance market represents a significant growth opportunity, driven by demographic shifts and increasing demand for products tailored to older consumers. This evolution positions Heathos to continue leading the market in innovation and adaptability.

About Heathos

Heathos is a premier insurance services ecosystem that simplifies access to a wide range of individual health insurance products that serve people in every stage of life. The company is comprised of FirstEnroll , AdminOne , and Sonic , with each brand operating within a distinct area of the insurance value chain. FirstEnroll specializes in enrollment and billing administration, AdminOne focuses on claims processing, and Sonic facilitates direct carrier contracts. Heathos is designed to enable consumer choice, drive efficiencies, ensure compliance, and create a seamless experience for agencies, carriers, and members. For more information, visit www.heathos.com and connect on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Matthew Paul

Heathos

732.440.8600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heathos LLC.