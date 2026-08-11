Heathos Named No. 531 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

First-Time Honoree Ranks No. 14 in Insurance Nationwide and No. 27 Among Georgia Companies on the 2026 List

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heathos today announced it has been ranked No. 531 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

In addition to its national ranking, Heathos placed No. 27 among all companies in Georgia and No. 14 in the insurance category nationwide.

Inc. 5000 debut reflects continued growth driven by the expansion of its blended agent model and interconnected capabilities across the insurance value chain. Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 for the first time is a proud moment for everyone at Heathos," said Todd Baxter, CEO of Heathos. "Being ranked No. 14 in insurance is especially meaningful because it reflects the progress we have made within our own industry. Our growth has come from listening to agencies and carriers, investing in the right people and technology, and connecting specialized capabilities across enrollment, claims and distribution. This recognition belongs to our team and to every partner who has trusted us to grow alongside them."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Heathos

Heathos is a connected insurance services ecosystem designed to simplify complexity, strengthen partnerships and support sustainable growth across the individual insurance market. The company unites three specialized brands serving distinct areas of the insurance value chain: FirstEnroll, a third-party administrator specializing in enrollment and billing administration; AdminOne, a claims administrator focused on claims management and regulatory compliance; and Sonic Marketing, a national marketing organization that facilitates direct carrier contracts and optimizes distribution. Together, the Heathos family of brands provides agencies and carriers with the technology, operational infrastructure, insights and support needed to improve efficiency, maintain compliance, scale with confidence and better serve members. For more information, visit www.heathos.com and connect with Heathos on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contacts

Matthew Paul

Heathos

732.440.8600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heathos LLC.