Heathos Expands Insurance Ecosystem with Unified Life Insurance Platform for Modern Agency Distribution

The platform centralizes carriers, products, and commission reporting into one infrastructure designed to support multi-product agency growth

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heathos, a premier insurance services ecosystem, today launched its unified life insurance platform. This purpose-built distribution infrastructure embeds life insurance into the same operational framework agencies already use to manage health and supplemental lines. The platform brings multiple carriers, coverage tiers, and commission reporting into a single back-office engine, giving agencies a centralized operational system and standardized workflows.

The launch addresses a persistent challenge in life insurance distribution. Approximately 102 million American adults say they need life insurance or more coverage. Despite sustained demand, agencies have historically been forced to navigate fragmented carrier portals, disconnected underwriting systems, and siloed commission-reporting tools. The result is operational drag that limits growth and strains agent productivity, and for many agencies, an untapped book of business.

Heathos launches unified life insurance platform to simplify agency operations Post this

As agencies shift toward multi-product distribution models focused on increasing lifetime value per client, the operational infrastructure has not kept pace. Adding life products has meant taking on separate carrier appointments, new portals, and disconnected reporting, making scaling difficult. For an agency managing five carriers across health and life, that fragmentation can mean five separate portals, five underwriting systems, and five commission statements - each one compounding the administrative burden of growth. Most life insurance platforms compound the problem by operating as standalone tools that require agencies to adopt entirely new workflows. Heathos takes a different approach, integrating quoting, underwriting, enrollment, distribution, and commission tracking into one back-office framework.

"Life insurance has always been an underleveraged growth opportunity for agencies because of the operational barriers," said Todd Baxter, President and CEO of Heathos. "Heathos removes the friction, helping agencies scale their life business efficiently and profitably without back-office complexity. The infrastructure was already in place - the carrier relationships, the enrollment architecture, the multi-category distribution model. Life was the natural extension of what we've built."

That infrastructure advantage translates into tangible benefits across the distribution ecosystem. Agencies cross-sell life products within the same framework, maintaining operational consistency as they scale. Agents gain standardized workflows and a consolidated commission statement across all carriers. Carriers access a ready-built distribution environment without additional portal or reporting overhead.

The platform extends the Heathos Blended Agent Model, allowing agencies already operating across health and supplemental lines to incorporate life products without adding new systems. With the launch of the unified life platform, Heathos expands its distribution infrastructure across additional insurance categories, enabling agencies to scale multi-product distribution within one operational environment.

About Heathos

Heathos is a premier insurance services ecosystem that simplifies access to a wide range of individual health insurance products that serve people in every stage of life. The company is comprised of FirstEnroll, AdminOne, and Sonic, with each brand operating within a distinct area of the insurance value chain. FirstEnroll specializes in enrollment and billing administration, AdminOne focuses on claims processing, and Sonic facilitates direct carrier contracts. Heathos is designed to enable consumer choice, drive efficiencies, ensure compliance, and create a seamless experience for agencies, carriers, and members. For more information, visit www.heathos.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Matthew Paul

Heathos

732.440.8600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heathos LLC.