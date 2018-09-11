Heathrow Scientific Introduces the MagFuge®, a First-of-its-Kind High-speed Centrifuge and Magnetic Stirrer in One Unit, to its Laboratory Equipment Line

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heathrow Scientific, a leader in manufacturing bench top equipment and lab essentials for scientific and clinical markets announces the introduction of the MagFuge®, a first-of-its-kind high-speed centrifuge and magnetic stirrer in one unit. This design innovation enables a substantial cost and bench top space savings for laboratories by having two pieces of equipment in one. The MagFuge®'s patented dual design provides magnetic stirring and high-speed centrifugation in one powerful unit.

The MagFuge® is simple to use with a back-lit digital display and one button programming. When it comes to switching between the centrifugation and stirring functions, it is as easy as changing out the tool-free rotor. Three rotors are included, two for centrifugation (12 place for 1.5/2.0 mL tubes and a 6 place for 5 mL tubes with adapters for additional tube sizes), and one for stirring that includes two high quality rare earth magnets for high performance mixing. If the wrong rotor is inserted for the function selected, the unit will not operate to ensure the user safety.

The high-speed centrifuge function is designed to give you maximum speed and flexibility while being comfortable and easy to use. The unit offers adjustable time (30 seconds to 60 minutes) and speed (500 to 12,500 RPM) that can be set in RPM or RCF with rapid acceleration and fast controlled breaking. Safety features help ensure it will not operate when the lid is open, a rotor is jammed, or the unit is out of balance. Ideal for most protocols requiring fast spins (12,500rpm / 9,800 x g), and appropriate for PCR, microfilter cell separation, and HPLC protocols.

The magnetic stirrer (3L plus) offers a powerful magnetic coupling that ensures consistent accurate alignment of the stir bar that significantly reduces the chance of spin-outs. Multiple stirring modes are offered (clockwise, c. clockwise and oscillate) that enable protocols to be controlled precisely for reproducible results. The unit has adjustable time (30 seconds to 60 minutes or continuous) and speed (50 to 2,500 RPM) and after hours of continuous use, the unit remains cool ensuring sample integrity. A silicone mat is included to help prevent spills and to help keep vessels stable. The stirring function is ideal for work with sensitive samples such as cell lines and protocols requiring more aggressive mixing to quickly achieve full dilution of samples in solution.

The MagFuge® has a compact modern low-profile design with a small footprint for labs with limited bench space and height. The unit is made from durable chemically resistant ABS and polycarbonate which makes it easy to clean, maintenance free and helps lower the cost of ownership. The MagFuge® is safety certified and approved to meet international standards (CE, SGS, RoHS2, WEEE). The power source operates from 100-240V and comes with a selection of four different plug types. A three-year warranty guarantees reliability and reduces down time. Patent information, Community Design No: 003515337-0001-0002, Euro. Pat. App. 3 246 088, US Design Patent No. D814,045.

Founded in 1996, Heathrow Scientific enables our global dealer network to meet their customer requirements by providing world-class products that exceeds expectations and delivers high quality, innovative laboratory products that solves problems and improves productivity. With over 19 product patents on innovative products, Heathrow Scientific has a 99.7% reliability on lab equipment and 99.99% reliability on laboratory supplies. Heathrow Scientific supplies over 400 distributors globally. www.heathrowscientific.com

