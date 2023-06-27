Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Services market size to grow by USD 75.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, Robust growth of the construction industry to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC services market size is estimated to grow by USD 75.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period. This HVAC services market report extensively covers market segmentation by service type (air conditioning services, heating services, and ventilation services), end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Services Market 2023-2027

The air conditioning services segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Air conditioners are used in various venues, such as apartments, shopping malls, business establishments, and entertainment centers. They optimize indoor environments and temperatures. The demand for air conditioning services is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to economic growth. The robust growth of the construction industry is driving market growth. There have been various developments in the construction industry, such as new construction in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Innovations in building design and a high focus on energy efficiency have created an opportunity for HVAC service providers to expand their market. Thus, the robust growth of the construction industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the global heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) services market during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Services Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical Inc, Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA , Ferguson Enterprises, LLC, Fujitsu General Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J and J Air Conditioning, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nortek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Service Logic, and Siemens AG, among others

: 15+, Including ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical Inc, Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., , Ferguson Enterprises, LLC, Fujitsu General Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J and J Air Conditioning, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nortek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Service Logic, and Siemens AG, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Services Market , request a sample report

HVAC services market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical Inc, Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA, Ferguson Enterprises, LLC, Fujitsu General Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J and J Air Conditioning, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nortek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Service Logic, and Siemens AG

HVAC Services Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Advanced monitoring systems and intelligent technologies are the leading trends in the market.

are the leading trends in the market. Monitoring systems help in tracking the energy consumption of buildings.

The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with HVAC systems provides various new avenues for the market.

The commercial building sector is one of the earliest adopters of this technology. IoT links components or systems with network connectivity to the internet and enables them to send and receive data.

IoT allows devices to communicate without human-to-human or human-to-computer intervention and helps commercial building owners develop efficient systems for building processes.

Hence, advances in technology will support the growth of the global heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) services market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Fluctuating prices of raw materials are challenging market growth.

are challenging market growth. Many key vendors enter into long-term contracts with suppliers to reduce the impact of fluctuations.

Some of the major raw materials used in the manufacturing of HVAC equipment include stainless steel, iron, bronze, and copper.

This directly impacts the global heating, ventilating, and air conditioning services market. The prices of these raw materials depend on factors such as inflation, production, and supply.

Hence, such challenges are expected to impede the growth of the HVAC services market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The HVAC services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this HVAC Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC services market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC services market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The industrial HVAC market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,714.13 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (process industry and discrete industry), type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems is notably driving market growth.

The commercial HVAC market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 24.63 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (equipment and services), type (heat pump, furnaces, boilers, and unitary heaters), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising number of data centers is a prominent commercial HVAC market driver.

HVAC Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 75.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical Inc, Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA, Ferguson Enterprises, LLC, Fujitsu General Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J and J Air Conditioning, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nortek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Service Logic, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global HVAC services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global HVAC services market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Services type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Services type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Service Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service Type

6.3 Air conditioning services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Air conditioning services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Air conditioning services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Air conditioning services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Air conditioning services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Heating services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Heating services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Heating services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Heating services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Heating services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Ventilation services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Ventilation services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ventilation services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Ventilation services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Ventilation services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Service Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Service Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Service Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABM Industries Inc.

Exhibit 115: ABM Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ABM Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: ABM Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: ABM Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: ABM Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Air Comfort

Exhibit 120: Air Comfort - Overview



Exhibit 121: Air Comfort - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Air Comfort - Key offerings

12.5 Alexander Mechanical Inc

Exhibit 123: Alexander Mechanical Inc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Alexander Mechanical Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Alexander Mechanical Inc - Key offerings

12.6 Blue Star Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Blue Star Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Blue Star Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Blue Star Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Blue Star Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 130: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 140: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 ENGIE SA

Exhibit 145: ENGIE SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 146: ENGIE SA - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 147: ENGIE SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 148: ENGIE SA - Segment focus

12.11 Fujitsu General Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Fujitsu General Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 153: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 J and J Air Conditioning

Exhibit 157: J and J Air Conditioning - Overview



Exhibit 158: J and J Air Conditioning - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: J and J Air Conditioning - Key offerings

12.14 Johnson Controls International Plc.

Exhibit 160: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Segment focus

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Service Logic

Exhibit 170: Service Logic - Overview



Exhibit 171: Service Logic - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Service Logic - Key offerings

12.17 Siemens AG

Exhibit 173: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 174: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 176: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio