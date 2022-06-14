Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 68.8 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 | Technavio

Heating Ventilation And Air Conditioning Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers heating ventilation and air conditioning market segmentation by end-user (non-residential and residential), type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)

End-user Landscape

By end-user, they are classified as non-residential and residential.

The heating ventilation and air conditioning market share growth by the non-residential segment will be significant for revenue generation.

An increase in the construction of these end-users will drive the growth of the global heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market. Owing to the adoption of green technology, the demand for HVAC units has increased simultaneously as they help in energy savings. The rise in the number of net-zero buildings is the major trend in the construction business.

Geographic Landscape

By Geography, they are classified into APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America .

58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the heating ventilation and air conditioning market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growing population, climatic conditions, increasing urbanization, and demographic changes will facilitate the heating ventilation, and air conditioning market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis:

The heating ventilation and air conditioning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Trane Technologies Plc

Heating Ventilation And Air Conditioning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 68.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.12 Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Trane Technologies Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical Components and Equipment Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 HVAC equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: HVAC equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: HVAC equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 HVAC services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: HVAC services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: HVAC services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 50: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Carrier Global Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 53: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Daikin Industries Ltd. Key news



Exhibit 58: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 60: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 61: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Danfoss AS- Key news



Exhibit 63: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

11.6 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 68: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 70: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 71: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 73: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

11.8 Lennox International Inc.

Exhibit 75: Lennox International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Lennox International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Lennox International Inc - Key news



Exhibit 78: Lennox International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Lennox International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 80: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 83: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Midea Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Midea Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Midea Group Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 88: Midea Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Trane Technologies Plc

Exhibit 94: Trane Technologies Plc - Overview



Exhibit 95: Trane Technologies Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Trane Technologies Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Trane Technologies Plc - Key news



Exhibit 98: Trane Technologies Plc - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research Methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

