Heatless Hair Curler Market to Reach $259.3 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The heatless hair curler market is driven by factors such as rise in demand for non-damaging and non-invasive hair styling products, rise in the popularity of DIY hair styling, and the surge in understanding of the damaging effects of heat styling on hair.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Heatless Hair Curler Market by Type (Flexi Rods, Ribbon Curls, Foam Rollers, and Others), Application (Household and Commercial), and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.". According to the report, the global heatless hair curler market size was valued at $162.5 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $259.3 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The heatless hair curler market is driven by factors such as rise in demand for non-damaging and non-invasive hair styling products, rise in the popularity of DIY hair styling, and the surge in understanding of the damaging effects of heat styling on hair. However, one of the main restraints of heatless hair curlers is that they require users to keep them in their hair for several hours or overnight, which is a deterrent for some individuals. On the other hand, there is a large scope for innovation in the heatless hair curler market, as companies keep attempting to create new and improved products that are simpler to use and produce better results.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $162.5 million Market Size in 2032 $259.3 million CAGR 4.8 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Heatless hair curlers are simpler to use than conventional curling irons as they do not need heat or professional expertise to create the desired style. People create a wide range of curly or wavy hairstyles due to the availability of heatless hair curlers in several designs, from foam rollers to flexi rods. As they do not need electricity or a heat source to operate, heatless hair curlers are typically more affordable than conventional curling irons. Opportunities As influencers and beauty enthusiasts share their favorite tools and methods with their followers, social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok have become increasingly popular, which has fueled the demand for heatless hair curlers. Heatless hair curlers manufactured from eco-friendly materials or using sustainable production techniques may be able to draw in customers in this expanding market segment as consumers become more environmentally conscious. Restraints Heatless hair curlers do not always produce consistent results depending on the type of hair and the technique utilized, which is frustrating for consumers. Heatless hair curlers make curls or waves; however, the style does not last as long as it does with typical curling irons.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had both positive and negative impacts on the global heatless hair curlers market.

Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, many people opted for at-home hair styling options while salons and beauty parlors were closed or only functioning to a certain capacity. As an alternative to conventional heat styling tools, this raised interest in heatless hair curlers.

Global supply chains were interrupted by the pandemic, which caused a shortage of raw materials and delays in the production and distribution of heatless hair curlers. This made it challenging for producers to meet demand, which led to higher costs for some products.

The foam rollers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By on type, the foam rollers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global heatless hair curler market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The popular hair styling tool known as the foam roller is utilized all across the globe. An increase in need for cheap hair styling products and rise in public knowledge of the advantages of heat-free hair styles are the two factors that drive the growth of this market segment. The ribbon curls segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The popularity of ribbon curls has grown recently despite the fact that they have been around for a long time due to a rise in interest in heat-free hairstyle methods.

The household segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the household segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global heatless hair curler market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Heatless hair curlers are incredibly simple to use and do not require any particular tools or abilities. They are convenient and affordable as they are utilized at home without the assistance of a hairstylist.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global heatless hair curler market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Supermarkets, specialty stores, and other establishments fall under the offline segment. Offline sales of heatless hair curlers are still an important part of the market, especially for customers who prefer to see and touch the products before making a purchase.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global heatless hair curler market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Online sales of heatless hair curlers has increased in North America as e-commerce platforms gain popularity. Customers value the ease of internet shopping and the opportunity to compare products and prices before making a purchase. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to rise in demand for hair care products, the Asia-Pacific heatless hair curler market is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate. The demand for heatless hair curlers is rising as people become more conscious of the condition of their hair and as curled and waved hairstyles gain popularity.

Leading Market Players:

Cordina Hair

Cozy Curlers

Hairflair, Kitsch

Primark

REHAB. Your Hair

Silke London

Strands of Silk

The Maarg

The Sleep Styler

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global heatless hair curler market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

