Heaton Homes Announces Official Website Launch

"Heaton Homes' motto is 'When you're here, you're home.' We live and breathe our motto by providing exceptional living experiences for working-class residents," said Spencer Grassie, Heaton Homes' Partner & Founder. "Our website will showcase the quality of our apartment homes to prospective residents and will allow Heaton Homes to connect with cost-conscious renters who share our core values and want to feel proud of where they call home."

The website will be updated on a regular basis with new rental listings featuring Heaton Homes-owned apartment homes. Prospective renters are encouraged to explore the website and fill out the rental inquiry form to stay up to date on new rental listings as they become available. Check out Heaton Homes' website for your next home!

About Heaton Homes

Heaton Homes is a family-owned and operated real estate firm that acquires, owns, invests in and manages single-family residences and small- and medium-sized multifamily properties across New England. The Rhode Island-based company was started because the owners, Spencer Grassie (founder) and his father Charles "Chip" Grassie Jr. (co-founder), noticed a lack of quality, reasonably priced rental housing in the region geared towards working class individuals and families.

