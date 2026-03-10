Heave Honors Top Diesel Mechanic at CONEXPO, Recognizing Excellence in Heavy Equipment Field Service

Recognition highlights top-performing diesel mechanic in Heave's nationwide service network.

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heave, the same-day heavy equipment field service platform connecting construction companies with mobile independent diesel mechanics, announced Joshua Cantrell, owner of Legends Diesel Specialist in Georgia, as the winner of its CONEXPO Technician Contest.

The contest was created to recognize top-performing technicians within Heave's nationwide network of more than 1,000 vetted and insured independent diesel mechanics, highlighting professionals who consistently deliver high-quality repairs, strong communication, and excellent customer satisfaction.

To qualify, technicians were required to average 10 or more completed jobs per month between September and December, while maintaining Heave's strict performance standards. Cantrell exceeded those requirements and stood out among hundreds of technicians across the country.

Joshua Cantrell's 2025 performance on Heave includes:

250+ completed service orders

110 positive customer reviews

19 customers served

As the contest winner, Heave covered expenses for Cantrell and a guest to attend CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas, the largest construction trade show in North America.

"Joshua represents exactly what we aim to celebrate through this contest — reliability, integrity, and a commitment to doing great work every day," said Alex Kraft, Founder and CEO of Heave.

"Heavy equipment diesel mechanics are highly skilled professionals, and Joshua exemplifies the expertise and work ethic that keep job sites moving."

The contest reflects Heave's mission to empower independent technicians while delivering faster, more reliable equipment service for contractors.

Heave exhibited at CONEXPO 2026 (Booth #N10273), where attendees met members of the technician network, learned about the platform, and participated in booth activations — including a virtual slot machine raffle for an ATV prize.

About Heave

Heave is the on-demand platform for heavy equipment repair, connecting construction companies with qualified independent mechanics who service machinery on-site — often the same day. Founded in Tampa, Florida, Heave is modernizing heavy equipment service.

www.heaveapp.com

Media Contact: Katie Lusnia, [email protected]

