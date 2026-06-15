Heaven Encounters: Charisma House Releases Largest Near Death Experiences Collection Ever Published

Randy Kay died for 30 minutes and 49 seconds before encountering Jesus and returning to life. He spent two decades gathering and vetting 140 firsthand accounts of heaven; the book debuted as the #1 New Release on Amazon.com

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charisma House has released Heaven Encounters: 140 Near-Death Experiences Revealing the Afterlife by Randy Kay, the largest collection of clinically vetted, Christ-centered near-death experience (NDE) accounts ever assembled in a single volume. The book debuted in its first week as a #1 New Release on Amazon.com.

The man behind the collection is uniquely qualified to build it. In 2005, Randy Kay died. Following pulmonary embolisms and septic shock, he was clinically dead for 30 minutes and 49 seconds. During that time, he encountered Jesus Christ, then he came back. For the past two decades, he has spent his life listening to others who did the same.

"I don't write about heaven as a theologian studying doctrine or a researcher analyzing data. I write as someone who has been there, who has seen its glory, and who has returned with an unshakeable certainty that death is not the end but the beginning of our greatest adventure."

— Randy Kay

Heaven Encounters is available now on Amazon.com. Randy Kay is available for media interviews.

To request an interview, contact John Matarazzo at [email protected].

His Own Encounter: 30 Minutes, 49 Seconds

In 2005, Randy Kay, then a Fortune 100 executive and biotech CEO with more than 30 years in healthcare, was rushed to the hospital following a series of pulmonary embolisms and septic shock. He was pronounced clinically dead. Thirty minutes and forty-nine seconds later, he came back.

He came back without lasting brain damage, his memory of what he had seen fully intact. And he came back with something he had not gone in with: a mission to make sure the public conversation about near-death experiences points people toward Christ, not away from Him.

His background in clinical research, leading cardiovascular surgery teams and overseeing neurological studies, gave him a framework for evaluating what he was hearing from others who had gone through similar experiences. His own encounter gave him something no credential can provide: the authority of a witness.

140 Accounts. One Conclusion.

The testimonies in Heaven Encounters span every background imaginable, including:

A former atheist who saw hell and returned a changed man

A child who drowned and described the geography of heaven in detail no child could have invented

A cult survivor whose encounter with Jesus dismantled a lifetime of false teaching

A pastor who stood in the glory of God and could not find words for days afterward

Different people, different circumstances, different lives. All came to the same conclusion: Heaven is real, Jesus is real, and those who spend eternity with him are more alive than they have ever been.

No One Else Could Have Crafted This Book

Near-death experience accounts are everywhere. Most NDEs are unverified, many promote spiritual ideas like universalism, reincarnation, and contact with deceased relatives, none of it grounded in Scripture. Randy Kay set out to do something no one has done before: build the definitive, biblically anchored collection.

Kay and his research team reviewed thousands of NDE accounts and accepted fewer than 30 percent. The 140 testimonies in Heaven Encounters are accounts that hold up under scrutiny, align with what the Bible reveals about eternity, and center on the person of Jesus Christ.

What separates Kay from every other compiler of NDE accounts is that he is not an outside observer. He is not a journalist or a theologian working through other people's stories at a distance; he is a man who has been to heaven himself. That changes what he is able to see. He knows what to look for, he can tell when an account rings true, and he recognizes from experience when someone is describing something real.

About Randy Kay

Randy Kay is a former Fortune 100 executive and biotech CEO with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, including clinical leadership in cardiovascular surgery and involvement in neurological research. He is the founder of Randy Kay Ministries, host of the YouTube channel Heaven Encounters with Randy Kay (343,000+ subscribers, 100+ million views), and founder of My Family Worldwide, a Christian fellowship spanning more than 100 nations. His previous books include Dying to Meet Jesus, Revelations From Heaven, and Heaven Stormed. He lives in Carlsbad, California, with his wife, Renee.

About Charisma House

Charisma House is a leading publisher of Spirit-filled Christian books, Bibles, and resources. An imprint of Charisma Media, Charisma House publishes titles that inspire, equip, and challenge readers in their faith — including works on prophecy, healing, spiritual growth, and the supernatural. Based in Lake Mary, Florida, Charisma House has been serving the Christian community for more than 30 years. Learn more at mycharisma.com.

What Leaders Are Saying

"Randy expresses the heart of Christ in a compassionate way few can deny."

— Dr. Jim Garlow, New York Times bestselling author

Randy Kay Is Available for Media Interviews

Randy Kay is available for television, radio, podcast, and print interviews. As a man who died, encountered Jesus Christ, and returned to life, Kay brings to every interview what no researcher or theologian can offer: firsthand testimony. He speaks with clarity, warmth, and conviction on the reality of heaven, the hope of eternity, and what near-death experiences reveal about the person of Christ.

To request an interview with Randy Kay, contact:

John Matarazzo

Media Manager, Charisma Media

[email protected]

About the Book

Heaven Encounters: 140 Near-Death Experiences Revealing the Afterlife by Randy Kay is available now on Amazon.com, where it debuted as a #1 New Release.

MEDIA CONTACT:

John Matarazzo

Media Manager, Charisma

[email protected]

SOURCE Charisma Media