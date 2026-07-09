Bestselling Author Dinesh D'Souza Examines How Modern Archaeology is Reshaping the Debate on Biblical Historicity

The Stones Cry Out examines recent Near Eastern archaeological finds related to the Exodus, ancient Jerusalem and other biblical accounts.

examines recent Near Eastern archaeological finds related to the Exodus, ancient Jerusalem and other biblical accounts. Dinesh D'Souza proves historical reliability of the Bible by comparing biblical accounts and found artifacts.

New findings support arguments for the Bible as a trusted historical document among growing skeptic debate.

HOUSTON, Jul 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As archaeological discoveries continue toemerge from the Middle East, bestselling author, podcaster and award-winning filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza examines what these findings reveal about the historical reliability of the Bible in his new title, The Stones Cry Out: Biblical Archeology, Prophecy and the Last Days (Charisma House, October 13, 2026).

Based on three years of research and visits to numerous excavation sites, The Stones Cry Out presents evidence that D'Souza argues deserve renewed attention in conversations about the Bible's historicity.

The Stones Cry Out by Dinesh DSouza- Book Cover

"I came away from this research with the exhilarating recognition that the people, places and events described the Bible are grounded in history," said D'Souza. "Scientific analysis has strengthened my confidence that the Bible deserves to be taken seriously as historical record."

What archaeological discoveries does The Stones Cry Out examine?

D'Souza examines discoveries and ongoing scholarly debates related to:

The First Temple in Jerusalem and King Solomon's reign,

The destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah and their believed locations,

The Exodus and evidence surrounding ancient Egypt and Israel,

The collapsed walls of Jericho,

The connection between Palestinians and Philistines and

The crucifixion, burial and resurrection of Jesus.

How is this book different from other books on biblical archaeology?

Rather than just telling readers about the evidence, D'Souza offers an avenue for them to experience the findings for themselves.

Within each chapter, readers gain access to videos that transports them to excavation sites, ancient ruins and significant biblical locations. The videos bring discoveries and scriptural accounts to life.

Why is biblical archaeology receiving renewed attention?

Advances in excavation, scientific research and historical records unearth new evidence from the ancient world of the Bible every day.

These discoveries have sparked public interest surrounding the reliability of biblical accounts the relationship between archaeology and religion.

The Stones Cry Out releases October 13, 2026, from Charisma. For more information, visit Amazon.

About Dinesh D'Souza

Dinesh D'Souza is a best-selling author, scholar, podcast host and award-winning filmmaker. He has been named one of America's most influential conservative thinkers by the New York Times Magazine. The World Affairs Council lists him as one of the nation's 500 leading authorities on international issues, and Newsweek cited him as one of the country's most prominent Asian-Americans.

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SOURCE Charisma Media