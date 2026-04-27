JONATHAN CAHN RETURNS WITH HIS MOST EXPLOSIVE REVELATION YET

JONATHAN CAHN'S EXPLOSIVE NEW BOOK Uncovers the Ancient Mystery Behind the Rise and Fall of Modern Empires Post this

Before the fall of the ancient city of Pergamon, a colossal altar stood at its heights—so ominous, so laden with dark significance, that the Apostle John identified it in the Book of Revelation as the throne of Satan. Then it disappeared into the dust of history—until it was unearthed in modern times. What followed was a chilling chain of events: empires rose, regimes emerged, wars were ignited, and whenever one kingdom collapsed, the center of power shifted again.

In The Altar of Pergamon, Cahn uncovers more than 100 documented mysteries—hidden patterns embedded in history itself—linking this ancient object to the most pivotal turning points of the modern world and to what may lie just ahead. Told in the riveting narrative style that made The Harbinger a New York Times bestseller for 102 weeks straight, the book follows Ariel Herzog—a professional skeptic and debunker of the supernatural—who is entrusted with a cryptic page from a forbidden illuminated manuscript—given to him by a mysterious stranger after one of his lectures. That single page sets him on a pursuit across continents: from New York City to a Turkish bazaar in Istanbul, from a dark gate in Berlin to Moscow's Red Square, from desert canyons to a Caribbean island, from Rome to Jerusalem.

With each retrieved page of the illuminated text, an impossible picture comes into focus—while a secret organization, guardians of the throne, closes in to silence him. The mystery woven through history leads to a single, unavoidable warning: when the throne moves, history changes. What happens if it moves again… in our time?

The story is FICTION, but the mysteries are REAL.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Cahn caused a worldwide stir with his explosive groundbreaking debut, The Harbinger, which became an instant New York Times bestseller that remained on the list for 102 weeks and launched him to national and international prominence. Every one of his books since then has become a New York Times bestseller, including The Mystery of the Shemitah, The Book of Mysteries, The Paradigm, The Oracle, The Harbinger II, The Return of the Gods, The Josiah Manifesto, The Dragon's Prophecy, and The Avatar. He is known for opening the deep mysteries of Scripture and bringing forth messages of prophetic import. Named alongside Billy Graham as one of the top forty spiritual leaders of the last forty years who radically changed our world, Cahn has been highlighted in the New York Times and in many national and international media. He has spoken at the United Nations, on Capitol Hill, and to millions of people around the world. He leads Hope of the World, an international outreach, and the Jerusalem Center/Beth Israel in Wayne, New Jersey.

Follow Jonathan Cahn: Facebook (515K) • Instagram (221K) • X/Twitter (67.7K) • YouTube (1.36M subscribers)

BOOK DETAILS

Title: The Altar of Pergamon: The Mystery of the Dark Angel and the Future of the World



Author: Jonathan Cahn



Publisher: FrontLine / Charisma Media



Release Date: September 1, 2026



Categories: Fiction / Christian / General • Religion / Biblical Studies / Prophecy • Religion, Politics & State

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