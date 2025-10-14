Heaven Hill Distillery Announces First Release of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® Specialty Barrel Series

Three unique expressions aged in Chinquapin Oak barrels highlight craft, heritage, and innovation

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heaven Hill Distillery announced today the inaugural release of the Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® Specialty Barrel Series, an extension of its acclaimed Grain to Glass line. This new series builds on the tradition of quality, sustainability, and craft that has defined the family-owned distillery since 1935, while showcasing the artistry of barrel selection and maturation.

The 2025 Specialty Barrel Series features three Kentucky Whiskeys—Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey, and Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey—each fully aged for six years in Chinquapin Oak barrels hand selected by Heaven Hill's distilling team in collaboration with Independent Stave Company. These unique barrels impart distinctive characteristics, delivering a rich and innovative dimension to the beloved Grain to Glass mashbills.

Honoring Legacy, Innovation, and Partnership

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass begins with a single seed. Each year, Heaven Hill partners with Beck's Hybrids, a family-owned seed company in Indiana, to identify a corn varietal ideally suited for Central Kentucky soils. For the 2025 release, Beck's 6225 was chosen and grown by multi-generational, family-run Peterson Farms in Nelson County, Ky.—just across the road from Heaven Hill's Bardstown campus.

"Since the founding of Heaven Hill, our family has remained committed to looking at the long term, building products and partnerships meant to endure," said Max Shapira, Heaven Hill Executive Chairman. "The Specialty Barrel Series reflects both innovation and transparency, extending our Grain to Glass vision while honoring the legacy that defines our distillery."

The Influence of Chinquapin Oak

Unlike the Traditional Grain to Glass releases, which are aged in #3 char white oak barrels, the Specialty Barrel Series explores new dimensions of maturation. For this inaugural release, the whiskeys were fully aged in Chinquapin Oak, a distinct species of American white oak native to Central and Eastern North America. Known for its higher vanillin content, Chinquapin Oak imparts butterscotch, crème brûlée, toasted nut, chocolate, and coffee notes, creating a bold mouthfeel and layered finish.

"Selecting Chinquapin Oak for the first Specialty Barrel Series was an exciting opportunity to deepen our exploration of wood and whiskey," said Conor O'Driscoll, Heaven Hill Master Distiller. "These barrels highlight the interplay between grain and oak in a way that elevates the mashbills, allowing each whiskey's character to shine at barrel proof."

Expressions in the 2025 Specialty Barrel Series

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey – 105 proof

Mashbill : 52% Corn, 35% Rye, 13% Malt





: 52% Corn, 35% Rye, 13% Malt Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey – 105 proof

Mashbill : 52% Corn, 35% Wheat, 13% Malt





: 52% Corn, 35% Wheat, 13% Malt Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey – 107 proof

Mashbill: 63% Rye, 24% Corn, 13% Malt

Each expression was barreled at 107 proof, honoring the historic entry proof used by Heaven Hill's founders, and bottled non-chill filtered at selected proofs to preserve the bold, distinctive flavors imparted by the Chinquapin Oak.

The 2025 Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Specialty Barrel Series is an allocated release available nationally beginning in November 2025 in limited quantities at an MSRP of $129.99. Each is offered in a 700ml bespoke bottle proudly embossed with "Family Owned Since 1935." The bottle features jewel-toned labels unique to each mashbill, a gold-coin cork insert, and a tax strip calling out the Chinquapin Oak barrels. In keeping with the brand's focus on transparency, each label also details the corn varietal, mashbill, and distillation and release years, complemented by custom illustrations that nod to Bernheim Distillery and Kentucky's farming traditions.

Recent Awards & Accolades

The Grain to Glass line has garnered widespread recognition in the past year:

Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon was a Double Gold winner at the 2024 SIP Awards and a Best of Class finalist at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.





was a winner at the 2024 SIP Awards and a at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. At the 2025 World Whiskies Awards , Grain to Glass Wheated Bourbon earned Gold , while the Grain to Glass Rye Whiskey was named Best American Rye .





, earned , while the was named . Grain to Glass Bourbon was ranked #5 on Whisky Advocate's Top 20 Whiskies of 2024, earning a score of 94.

These whiskeys reflect Heaven Hill's dedication to transparency, family values, and whiskey-making excellence from seed to sip. For more information, visit: heavenhilldistillery.com/grain-to-glass

ABOUT HEAVEN HILL DISTILLERY: Founded in Kentucky by the Shapira family in 1935, Heaven Hill Distillery continues its legacy as one of the foremost American Whiskey producers. Heaven Hill has cultivated the traditions and history of America's Native Spirit with its fierce independence, passionate family ownership, dedication to quality, and thoughtful innovation. Today, Heaven Hill Distillery maintains over 2 million barrels aging in more than 70 warehouses throughout Nelson and Jefferson Counties. It is home to an award-winning collection of American Whiskeys including Elijah Craig Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon, Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond, Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond, Henry McKenna, Parker's Heritage Collection along with its extensive and diverse collection of unique and innovative products. In the past five years alone, Heaven Hill Distillery has been named Distiller of the Year eight times, including 2024 and 2023 Whisky Magazine Distillery of the Year. Other recent honors include 2024 and 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition's Most Awarded Distillery and the 2023 Icons of Whisky World's Best Small Batch Bourbon. For more information, please visit www.heavenhilldistillery.com.

