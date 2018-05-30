Heaven Springs Atmospheric Water Generation Partners with UN's High-Level International Conference on Water Decade for Action

Dato' Sri Baima Aose has been invited to take part in the Conference as a member of its International Steering Committee. Meanwhile, Datin Sri Dr. Irys Ng, Chair of HSDHG, as well as Mr. Miao, Gengshu, Vice Chair of HSDHG, former President of China Minmetals, former Chair of China Council of International Investment Promotion, will take the same position.

The Water Decade for Action was initiated by President of Tajikistan and adopted by UN General Assembly's resolution. Its High-Level International Conference is co-organised by the UN and Tajikistan Government in the upcoming June of 2018, which will be supported by BAICF, WTUF and HSDHG.

The International Steering Committee is formed from well-known politicians, scientists and international experts to support the National Organizing Committee in the successful preparation and holding of the Conference. One of its main objectives is to maximize the involvement of various stakeholders in the preparatory process, to take their interests into account in decision-making, and to ensure synergies with other events held within the framework of the International Decade.

HSDHG will provide bottled water in the Conference and display its patented technology of Atmospheric Water Generation in the International Exhibition during the Conference.

Moreover, the government of Tajikistan was invited by BAICF to co-organise the Sustainable Development Forum on Water Resources in Hong Kong this October.

