Heavenly Mountain Resort Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Jam-Packed Lineup of High-Energy Events and Music All Season Long

Celebrations kick off Dec. 20 with a headlining DJ set with Foster the People

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavenly Mountain Resort turns 70 this winter, and with skiing and riding now underway, the party is just getting started. The resort officially kicks off celebrations with a 70th Anniversary Party headlined by Foster the People on Saturday, Dec. 20, followed by events all season long including live DJ sets from Vandelux, Dombresky, Forester and SkiiTour, plus Toyota Air and Après, Gunbarrel 25, and Pond Skim. So, rally your friends, put on your party pants (err, snowpants), and get ready for unreal scenery, non-stop energy and many moments to Cheers!

"We're looking forward to celebrating this milestone anniversary season with our Heavenly community from near and far all winter," said Shaydar Edelmann, Vice President and General Manager at Heavenly Mountain Resort. "Heavenly opened in December 1955 with one chairlift and one heck of a view of Lake Tahoe. Seventy years, two states of terrain, four base areas, and many mountain upgrades later, the awe-inspiring views remain, and new memories are created every season."

Mark the Calendar! From the Summit to the Shores, Heavenly's 70th Goes Big this Winter

This season, Heavenly is dialing the vibes way up for its 70th anniversary with an array of new and signature events and music, and a ton of high-energy fun to explore across the mountain. The energy continues in vibrant South Lake Tahoe, where après-ski and entertainment options keep the party going well after lifts have closed.

This Saturday, Dec. 20 kicks off the lineup of events for Heavenly's 70 Anniversary season. Ski through time at Heavenly's Lakeview Lodge set to the backdrop of some of the best views of Lake Tahoe. In addition to the views, this can't-miss event will feature vintage vibes, food and beverage specials, DJs spinning music from every decade since the resort opened in 1955, and a headlining DJ set with Foster the People. DJ Sets Featuring Vandelux, Dombresky, Forester, SkiiTour, and More: Your dance moves always look better in ski boots! Ski, ride, and party with your crew as rotating guest DJs join in on the celebration this season, including Vandelux (Jan. 24), Dombresky (Feb. 27), Forester (Feb. 28) and SkiiTour (March 14). In addition, the Heavenly DJ Cat, a resort favorite, will be roaming the slopes and bringing the musical vibes to iconic locations across the mountain nearly every weekend. Check out the full DJ Cat schedule here.





Your dance moves always look better in ski boots! Ski, ride, and party with your crew as rotating guest DJs join in on the celebration this season, including Vandelux (Jan. 24), Dombresky (Feb. 27), Forester (Feb. 28) and SkiiTour (March 14). In addition, the Heavenly DJ Cat, a resort favorite, will be roaming the slopes and bringing the musical vibes to iconic locations across the mountain nearly every weekend. Check out the full DJ Cat schedule here. Toyota Air and Après, Feb. 27-March 1: Back for its fourth season, Air and Après is a thrilling big-air event at the base of World Cup by California Main Lodge. Skilled athletes demonstrate gravity-defying stunts on a 45-foot jump with Heavenly as the canvas for a light show. Air and Après is a three-day event featuring DJ sets and a festival village offering an array of vendors and food and beverage.





Back for its fourth season, Air and Après is a thrilling big-air event at the base of World Cup by California Main Lodge. Skilled athletes demonstrate gravity-defying stunts on a 45-foot jump with Heavenly as the canvas for a light show. Air and Après is a three-day event featuring DJ sets and a festival village offering an array of vendors and food and beverage. Gunbarrel 25, March 28: This legendary Heavenly event returns, challenging brave souls to conquer 25 leg-pounding laps on the resort's steep and rowdy mogul terrain off the Gunbarrel Express Lift. Participation is open to the public, and more details on registration will be available later this season.





This legendary Heavenly event returns, challenging brave souls to conquer 25 leg-pounding laps on the resort's steep and rowdy mogul terrain off the Gunbarrel Express Lift. Participation is open to the public, and more details on registration will be available later this season. Heavenly Pond Skim, April 11: Everyone's favorite spring tradition! Splash into spring at Heavenly and test your skiing and riding skills on a massive man-made pond. Will you sink or skim? Only one way to find out...stay tuned for registration details which will be available closer to the event.

Plan your visit to Heavenly this winter to be a part of the resort's legendary 70th anniversary season and see for yourself why it's the must-see, must-ski destination in Lake Tahoe. Skiers and riders can save big on lift access, with up to $90 off per lift ticket, by purchasing online four or more weeks in advance. For more information on this season's lineup of events at Heavenly, visit www.skiheavenly.com.

