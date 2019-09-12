HeavenlyRx Appoints Kathy Casey as New Chief Customer Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Heavenly Rx Ltd. ("HeavenlyRx"), a global hemp and CBD company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathy Casey, a distinguished business leader with thirty years experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Kathy will be responsible for HeavenlyRx's global customer advocacy and enabling our commercial growth strategy.

Kathy Casey brings with her a proven track record of building high-performance business cultures. Most recently, Kathy was Vice President of Kellogg's U.S. Channels, overseeing almost $2 billion in annual sales for the company's Drug, Dollar, Club, and Discount channels. Kathy joined the Kellogg Company in 1999, where she served for ten years in numerous Vice President and General Manager capacities. Prior to her work with Kellogg, Kathy was with Procter & Gamble's Commercial Products Division.

Throughout her career, Kathy has received numerous Manufacturer Leadership Awards and recognitions, including Rite-Aid's and Dollar General "Supplier of the Year", and National Diversity Council's "Most Powerful and Influential Women in Illinois" list in 2012. Organizations Kathy has advised include the Network of Executive Women, Women's Foodservice Forum, and Go Red For Women, American Heart Association and Junior Achievement.

"With depth of experience and results with blue-chip companies like Kellogg's and Proctor & Gamble, Kathy has shown tremendous leadership and progressive business acumen throughout her career," said HeavenlyRx Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Paul Norman. "We are excited about what Kathy brings to our team and valued customers as we expand our CBD offerings and grow into new segments."

"Customer expectations and needs in wellness are changing rapidly and I couldn't be happier to join HeavenlyRx, a company dedicated to bringing the best and highest quality CBD and Hemp products to market." said Kathy. "I am excited to join HeavenlyRx and its incredible leadership team. I look forward to enabling their accomplishments and leveraging an industry leading portfolio to positively impact our consumers' wellness."

About Heavenly Rx Ltd.

HeavenlyRx is the CBD and Hemp focused portfolio company of SOL Global Investments. Heavenly Rx holds controlling ownership interests in various industry-leading assets in the hemp/CBD and THC-free cannabinoid wellness space, with a focus on hemp cultivation, processing and the manufacturing of a diverse range of traditional CBD products including oils, tinctures, balms, and vape-ready products. Heavenly Rx's portfolio will include several proprietary brands across numerous consumer product group verticals, including cosmetics and beauty products, bath and body products, and infused foods with a focus on the CPG market.

