Heaven's Door Spirits Unveils Bootleg Series Volume VI: Bob Dylan's Repertoire of American Whiskies are the Perfect Blend of Art and Craft

PLEASUREVILLE, Ky., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heaven's Door Spirits, the highly awarded collection of American whiskey from Bob Dylan, announced today the release of Bootleg Volume VI. The latest in this limited release series is a blend of exceptional 12-, 13- and 14-year-old wheated bourbons finished in Limousin cigar barrels and is presented in a ceramic bottle that features one of Bob Dylan's masterful paintings from his Brazil Series. This highly limited-edition straight bourbon is a perfect blend of art and craft.

Heaven's Door Spirits, the collection of American whiskey from Bob Dylan, announces the release of Bootleg Volume VI. Post this The Bootleg Volume VI bottle features Bob Dylan’s painting, Favela Villa Candido, part of his 2015 collection, The Brazil Series. The artwork vividly portrays Brazil’s favelas and their community spirit, pairing textured browns and ochres with tonal greens and blues to evoke the style of Cézanne. The bottle is ensconced in a tawny orange volume inscribed with a quote from Dylan.

Alex Moore, Lead Blender for Heaven's Door, experimented with more than a dozen different types of barrels for the secondary finish on Bootleg Volume VI before finally choosing the cigar barrel. "A cigar barrel is given its name due to its tall, elongated cigar-like shape. The shape of this barrel provides more whiskey to wood-to-surface contact which yields more pronounced flavor notes," explained Moore. "Additionally, the Limousin oak is air dried over time versus kiln dried, which makes a big difference in terms of the tannins and sugars that are naturally resident in the oak."

Secondary finishing in the cigar barrels imparts notes of spice, dried fruit and toasted oak and are the perfect counterbalance to the softer, slightly sweeter notes of a wheated bourbon.

The Bootleg Volume VI bottle features Bob Dylan's painting, Favela Villa Candido, part of his 2015 collection, The Brazil Series. The artwork vividly portrays Brazil's favelas and their community spirit, pairing textured browns and ochres with tonal greens and blues to evoke the style of Cézanne—one of his favorite Impressionists.

Key Features of Heaven's Door Bootleg Series Volume VI:

Limited Release: Fewer than 5,000 bottles of Bootleg VI will be available worldwide, making this a rare and collectible release.

Masterful Blending & Finishing: A blend of 12-, 13- & 14-year-old wheated bourbons finished in Limousin cigar barrels, creating a straight bourbon with rich and complex profile.

Inspiration from Bob Dylan: A tribute to the passion, creativity, and artistic ingenuity that define Dylan's multifaceted career.

Heaven's Door Bootleg Series Volume VI will be available starting December 17 for a suggested retail price of $499.99, exclusively through select retailers and at https://buy.heavensdoor.com. For more information, follow Heaven's Door on Instagram at @heavensdoorwhiskey.

About Heaven's Door Spirits, LLC:

Heaven's Door Spirits was founded by legendary musician and cultural icon, Bob Dylan in collaboration with Spirits Investment Partnership ("SIP"). The Heaven's Door portfolio of award-winning whiskeys includes the "Revival" Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof, $49.99 SRP), "Revelation" Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, $49.99 SRP), "Refuge" Straight Rye Whiskey (92 proof, $79.99 SRP) and "Ascension" Straight Bourbon (92 proof, $54.99). Heaven's Door is the perfect blend of art and craft, as each bottle features co-creator Bob Dylan's unique ironwork sculptures. The Heaven's Door portfolio of craft whiskeys is available nationwide and online at heavensdoor.com

About Bob Dylan:

Bob Dylan is widely regarded as one of the world's most influential artists, selling more than 125 million records over the span of his 60-year career. In recent years, Dylan's work as an author and visual artist has further burnished his popularity and acclaim. Dylan's memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List in 2004. Bob Dylan received The Nobel Prize in Literature 2016 "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." Bob Dylan's visual art, including drawings, paintings, and metal sculptures, have received international, critical acclaim and have been featured in museum exhibitions from Miami to Shanghai, as well as the prestigious Halcyon Gallery in London.

About Spirits Investment Partners:

Spirits Investment Partners ("SIP") is a boutique alcohol beverage company with deep expertise in product development, package design, branding, sales, and marketing. More information can be found at www.spiritsinvestors.com.

SOURCE Spirits Investment Partnership