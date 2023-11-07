Heaven's Door Unveils Bootleg Series Volume V

An Exceptional 18-Year Straight Bourbon Finished in Spanish Vermouth Rouge Barrels

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heaven's Door Spirits is pleased to announce the highly-anticipated Bootleg Series Volume V release: an 18-year-old straight bourbon whiskey finished in Spanish vermouth rouge casks, exemplifying the brand's dedication to offering unique and innovative expressions.

The annual series, now in its fifth release since debuting in 2019, was meticulously overseen by Heaven's Door's Master Distiller, Ken Pierce, and Master Blender, Alex Moore. They secondarily finished the matured bourbon to create a rich, complex aroma with dark fruit notes, hints of allspice, and subtle vanilla undertones. Its balanced flavor profile features delicate notes of caramel, honey, and vanilla, resulting in a clean, pleasant, and lingering finish that leaves a lasting impression at 114 proof.

"Vermouth has long been a part of whiskey cocktail culture, and we wanted to capture that essence in this mature Bootleg Series expression. We chose Spanish Vermouth casks to finish the 18-year-old bourbon to provide depth of flavor and complexity that perfectly complements the whiskey's character," stated Moore.

A tribute to Bob Dylan's long-running Bootleg Series of rare and unreleased tracks that provide a window into the mind of a great artist, the series from Heaven's Door offers rare and unreleased expressions with special blends and barrel finishes that showcase the brand's creative approach to whiskey making. Each bottle is adorned with one of Dylan's original paintings on a hand-crafted ceramic bottle and is presented in a bespoke leather journal.

Bootleg Vol. V showcases Dylan's painting titled "No Vacancies" (2019) from The Beaten Path collection. The road, a recurrent and central theme in Dylan's creative journey, takes center stage in this painting, symbolizing the endless possibilities and adventures that have fueled American art, literature, and music for generations. His ability to capture the soul of America through various mediums adds an additional layer of depth and resonance to Bootleg Vol. V, making it a collector's item that seamlessly marries the worlds of art and craft whiskey.

The Heaven's Door Bootleg Series has earned numerous awards and accolades and showcases the brand's commitment to creating a collection of whiskies that each tell their own stories. The 2023 release of Bootleg Series Volume V is available at buy.heavensdoor.com and select retailers nationwide for $599. For more information, visit heavensdoor.com.

About Heaven's Door Spirits, LLC:
Heaven's Door Spirits was founded by legendary musician and cultural icon, Bob Dylan in collaboration with Spirits Investment Partnership ("SIP"). The Heaven's Door portfolio of award-winning whiskeys includes the "Revival" Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof, $49.99 SRP), "Revelation" Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, $49.99 SRP), "Refuge" Straight Rye Whiskey (92 proof, $79.99 SRP) and "Ascension" Straight Bourbon (92 proof, $54.99). Heaven's Door is the perfect blend of art and craft, as each bottle features co-creator Bob Dylan's unique ironwork sculptures. The Heaven's Door portfolio of craft whiskeys are available nationwide and online at heavensdoor.com.

About Bob Dylan:
Bob Dylan is widely regarded as one of the world's most influential artists, selling more than 125 million records over the span of his 60-year career. In recent years, Dylan's work as an author and visual artist has further burnished his popularity and acclaim. Dylan's memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List in 2004. Bob Dylan received The Nobel Prize in Literature 2016 "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." Bob Dylan's visual art, including drawings, paintings, and metal sculptures, have received international, critical acclaim and have been featured in museum exhibitions from Miami to Shanghai, as well as the prestigious Halcyon Gallery in London.

About Spirits Investment Partners:
Spirits Investment Partners ("SIP") is a boutique alcohol beverage company with deep expertise in product development, package design, branding, sales, and marketing, www.spiritsinvestors.com.

SOURCE Heaven’s Door Spirits, LLC

