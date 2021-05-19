Heaven's Door Whiskey™ and Redbreast Irish Whiskey® Announce First Ever Collaboration: The Master Blenders' Edition

A collaboration more than two years in the making, Perry and Leighton worked together on a multitude of blends and barrel finishes to arrive at their final whiskey profile. As a lover of Irish Whiskey and of Redbreast in particular, Heaven's Door Founder, Bob Dylan, worked closely with the Master Blenders and sampled over a dozen blends before settling on the final selection. "Mr. Dylan is a perfectionist and knows his whiskey," said Billy Leighton. "His engagement and enthusiasm for this collaboration made this project even more special."

The Master Blenders' Edition features Heaven's Door 10-year aged Straight Bourbon finished in Redbreast's signature Single Pot Still Casks for 15 months, extracting flavor from single pot Irish whiskey and formerly Spanish sherry. The end result is a taste profile unlike any American whiskey and delivers prominent notes of nuts, spice and leather, as well as the influence of sherry, citrus, dark fruit, and a subtle sweetness of Yellow Man from the Redbreast casks.

"We're honored to have had the opportunity to work with Billy and the rest of the Redbreast team to bring The Master Blenders' Edition to life," said Ryan Perry. "Heaven's Door was founded around the spirit of collaboration, and this was a dream partnership for our brand. I can honestly say that the final flavor profile blew us away."

"The Master Blenders' Edition allows both the American and Irish Whiskey distilling traditions to shine through," said Billy Leighton, Redbreast Irish Whiskey's Master Blender. "We think fans of Redbreast, Heaven's Door, and whiskey enthusiasts everywhere will be delighted with what they taste with this product."

The Master Blenders' Edition is offered in Heaven's Door's signature bottle, featuring a new gate design created by Bob Dylan in his Black Buffalo Ironworks studio, as well as Redbreast's iconic Robin. Available in very limited quantities on ReserveBar.com and at select retailers, The Master Blenders' Edition is being released in the U.S. just in time for Father's Day. It will also be available in limited quantities in September in the UK and Ireland. With a suggested retail price (SRP) of $99.99 for a 750ml bottle and a single limited bottling, once this release is gone, it is gone for good.

The Master Blenders' Edition is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks or with a splash of water and features the following characteristics:

Age: 10 Years

Proof: 100

ABV: 50%

Nose: Full and complex body with notes of red apples, figs and dates

Palate: Marzipan and walnut with buttery ground nut sweetness, raisin, and nougat

Finish: Delicate with a touch of honey and coconut and subtle sweetness from Irish honeycomb

The Heaven's Door portfolio of whiskeys includes Straight Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof, $49.99 SRP), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, $49.99 SRP), and Straight Rye Whiskey finished in cigar barrels from Vosges, France (92 proof, $79.99 SRP), as well as various limited time offerings, including the annual Bootleg Series of rare whiskeys. First introduced in 2018 to wide acclaim, Heaven's Door is an ever-evolving line of handcrafted whiskeys which are the perfect melding of art and craft, as each bottle features Dylan's unique ironwork sculptures.

Heaven's Door's portfolio of whiskeys is available nationwide and online via Reservebar.com/collections/heavens-door , and globally in Canada, Germany and the U.K. . For more information about the brand visit www.heavensdoor.com or engage with the brand on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

The Redbreast portfolio of Single Pot Still Irish whiskeys includes Redbreast 12 Year Old, the definitive Redbreast expression matured in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks ($70), also available in Cask Strength ($90), Redbreast 15 Year Old ($120), Redbreast 21 Year Old ($230), Redbreast 27 Year Old which includes whiskey matured in ruby port casks ($500) and Redbreast Lustau Edition born from a unique collaboration between the Bodegas Lustau and Midleton Distillery ($85).

About Heaven's Door Whiskey

Heaven's Door Spirits is a collaboration between legendary artist Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partnership ("SIP"). Heaven's Door Spirits is Bob Dylan's first and only consumer brand partnership in his 50 years as a worldwide cultural icon, which makes this collaboration unique and important – a true interplay of art, craft and commerce. Website: www.heavensdoor.com .

About Spirits Investment Partners:

Spirits Investment Partners ("SIP") is a boutique spirits innovation company comprised of a team of highly seasoned spirits professionals with expertise in new product development, branding, global sales and distributor management, strategic marketing, fundraising, and finance.

About Redbreast Irish Whiskey

For more than a century, Redbreast has stayed true to the single pot still whiskey making tradition and today is considered to be the definitive expression of this quintessential style of Irish whiskey. Crafted by Master Blender, Billy Leighton, at Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Redbreast offers a rich, full-bodied flavour profile with a signature sherry influence, and is growing in popularity in key Irish whiskey markets around the world including the US, UK and Ireland. The most-awarded single pot still Irish whiskey range in the world demonstrates a clear commitment to age, quality and innovation in Irish whiskey, and features; Redbreast 12 Year Old, 12 Year Old Cask Strength, 15 Year Old, 21 Year Old and 27 Year Old; Redbreast Lustau; and limited editions such as Redbreast Dream Cask.

www.redbreastwhiskey.com

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in the beverage sector in Vigeo Eiris. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

©2021 Heaven's Door™ Spirits. Please Drink Heaven's Door Responsibly.

Redbreast® is a registered trademark of Irish Distillers International Ltd. Used with Permission.

SOURCE Heaven's Door Spirits, LLC

Related Links

http://www.heavensdoor.com

