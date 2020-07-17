'Heaven's Lettuce' Launches New Organically Sourced Snack Food Loaded With Nutritional Benefits - Heaven's Lettuce Hemp Chips

MALIBU, Calif., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heaven's Lettuce (https://heavenslettuce.com/) recently announced the launch of its new website and healthy food product: Heaven's Lettuce Hemp Chips. Heaven's Lettuce Hemp Chips are organically sourced from individually grown and hand-picked hemp leaves – real chips made from real hemp leaves. A completely unique product, each bag boasts over 15 grams of protein per bag – double the amount offered by typical kale chips. Heaven's Lettuce will be celebrating the launch by giving out full-bag samples from July 18–July 20, at 23401 Civic Center Way, unit 4f, in Malibu, Calif. Heaven's Lettuce Hemp Chips will be available to online customers in three flavors, with additional bulk ordering options for businesses.

"We're super excited to launch this new snack food, created from real hemp leaves. This has never been done before, and we can't wait for the world to try it," said Co-founder Gary Avetisyan. "Most hemp food products use oil or seeds, and don't really give you the benefits of eating the actual hemp leaves. But we intend Heaven's Lettuce Hemp Chips to be the product that vindicates the hemp plant. Hemp is such a powerful source of healthy nutrients and minerals – basically a super food – and it has received a bad rap over the years. But our team has put together the finest organic ingredients, in a painstaking process that produces the perfect snack chip: hemp leaves coated in delicious, organic ingredients. Hemp is pure. Hemp is wholesome. And Hemp has brought people together for decades."

Some Benefits of Eating Pure Hemp Leaves

Hemp is often confused with marijuana, but though the plants are in the same family, they are radically different from each other. Hemp is also used to make food, clothing, paper, soap, building materials, and a wide variety of other products. The vast majority of hemp food products relies on nutrient-dense hemp seeds or oil. But surprisingly, the leaves are also a rich source of nutrients and trace elements.

Protein : Hemp is a good plant-based protein source, relied upon by vegetarians and vegans as a good source of all 10 essential amino acids. Hemp is specifically prized because it contains phytates, unlike other sources of vegetable proteins, and thus does not interfere with important mineral absorption.

: Hemp is a good plant-based protein source, relied upon by vegetarians and vegans as a good source of all 10 essential amino acids. Hemp is specifically prized because it contains phytates, unlike other sources of vegetable proteins, and thus does not interfere with important mineral absorption. Magnesium : Hemp leaves supply magnesium – an important catalyzer for hundreds of enzymatic reactions in the body, including food metabolism and the synthesis of proteins and fatty acids. Magnesium is also important for a variety of neuromuscular activities.

: Hemp leaves supply magnesium – an important catalyzer for hundreds of enzymatic reactions in the body, including food metabolism and the synthesis of proteins and fatty acids. Magnesium is also important for a variety of neuromuscular activities. Terpenes : Found in the raw leaves of hemp, terpenes are aromatic chemicals that give plants their smell (like sage, orange, cinnamon, etc.), and are being studied for a wide array of beneficial properties.

: Found in the raw leaves of hemp, terpenes are aromatic chemicals that give plants their smell (like sage, orange, cinnamon, etc.), and are being studied for a wide array of beneficial properties. Chlorophyll : Responsible for the green pigmentation in most green leaves, chlorophyll is linked to skin healing, wound healing and ostomy treatment, blood building, and detoxification.

: Responsible for the green pigmentation in most green leaves, chlorophyll is linked to skin healing, wound healing and ostomy treatment, blood building, and detoxification. These chips are also a great source of vitamins A and C

For more information on the benefits of hemp and Heaven's Lettuce, including the latest product updates, go online at www.HeavensLettuce.com. Or follow Heaven's Lettuce via social media:

Instagram @ohheavenslettuce

Website: www.HeavensLettuce.com

Disclaimer: The content above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical diagnosis or treatment, or professional nutritional advice. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions related to a medical condition or personal nutritional health.

Media Contact:

Suzy Asatryan

818-242-2455

[email protected]

