Heavy Construction Equipment Market to record USD 46.09 Bn incremental growth; Driven by increased investments in infrastructure -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heavy construction equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 46.09 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.51% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The report categorizes the global heavy construction equipment market as a part of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market, within the global capital goods market. The parent market covers a variety of product categories, including heavy-duty trucks, heavy earthmoving equipment, compact earthmoving equipment, road construction, and compaction equipment, crushing and screening equipment, concrete equipment, civil engineering equipment, lifting equipment, and other related equipment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2022-2026

Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Drivers and Trends

The parent market, the global capital goods market is driven by rapid urbanization leading to increased investments in construction projects and the revival of the mining industry.

The market in focus will be driven by factors such as increased investment in infrastructure, adoption of technologies to improve efficiency, and an increase in the number of smart cities. However, the growing secondhand machine market is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heavy construction equipment market report covers the following areas:

Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the heavy construction equipment market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the heavy construction equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Eazi Access Investments Pty Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Manitou BF SA, Oshkosh Corp., SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global heavy construction equipment market is segmented as below:

Type

Earthmoving Equipment



Material Handling Equipment



Heavy Construction Vehicles



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist heavy construction equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heavy construction equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heavy construction equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heavy construction equipment market vendors

Heavy Construction Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 46.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Eazi Access Investments Pty Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Manitou BF SA, Oshkosh Corp., SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Earthmoving equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Earthmoving equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Heavy construction vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Heavy construction vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Heavy construction vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Heavy construction vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Heavy construction vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 97: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 98: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 99: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: AB Volvo - Segment focus

10.4 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 101: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 105: CNH Industrial NV - Overview



Exhibit 106: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments



Exhibit 107: CNH Industrial NV - Key news



Exhibit 108: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

10.6 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 110: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Doosan Corp.

Exhibit 115: Doosan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Doosan Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Doosan Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

Exhibit 125: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 126: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 128: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd - Key offerings

10.10 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Liebherr International AG

Exhibit 134: Liebherr International AG - Overview



Exhibit 135: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Liebherr International AG - Key news



Exhibit 137: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings

10.12 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

of skilled operators: Construction machinery operating companies require technical expertise to operate them. For instance, ultra-heavy rigid dump trucks that are used in hostile off-road conditions to haul mining and construction materials weighing up to 500 tons require trained professionals to operate them. Therefore, construction machinery and vehicles require specifically trained personnel for their operation. A lack of skilled operators sometimes leads to delays in project completion, which also affects the profitability of construction companies. Thus, the shortage of skilled operators is expected to limit the growth of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market during the forecast period.

