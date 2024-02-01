Heavy-Duty Pump Market to Grow at 4.7% CAGR, Driven by Industrial Demand - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del. , Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The heavy-duty pump market is expected to grow steadily in the next decade, driven by the demand from various industries, infrastructure projects, and water management solutions. The market is also influenced by technological innovations and digitalization that improve the performance and efficiency of heavy-duty pumps.

The Heavy-Duty Pump Market is estimated to be worth US$ 16.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 25.7 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a growth rate of 4.7%. The continuous growth of industries such as manufacturing, mining, and oil and gas serves as a major catalyst for the heavy-duty pump market. These expanding sectors necessitate dependable and high-capacity pump solutions to sustain and optimize their operations, resulting in a heightened and sustained demand for heavy-duty pumps.

Increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, encompassing the construction of bridges, dams, and transportation networks, are driving a surge in demand for heavy-duty pumps. These initiatives frequently require robust pumping solutions to address critical tasks, including dewatering, concrete pumping, and efficient water transfer. Growing apprehensions regarding water scarcity and a heightened focus on effective water management solutions are propelling the demand for heavy-duty pumps. This increased need is particularly evident in critical applications such as wastewater treatment, desalination, and water distribution.

Advancements in pump technologies, marked by enhancements in efficiency, reliability, and durability, are key drivers of market growth. The integration of smart and automated features further enhances the attractiveness of heavy-duty pumps across diverse industries. Digitalization is transforming the heavy-duty pump sector, with the implementation of digital twins, automation, and data analytics for optimized performance, predictive analytics, and streamlined operations.

Heavy Duty Pump Industry Report Coverage

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 16.2 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 25.7 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 4.7 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Market Segments Covered Heavy Duty Pump Industry - Key Segments By Type: • Hydraulic Pumps • Pneumatic Pumps By Application: • Food Processing • Water & Waste Water Treatment • Others By Region: • North America • Latin America • Western Europe • Eastern Europe • South Asia and Pacific • East Asia • Middle East and Africa

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

• From 2019 to 2023, the heavy duty pump market expanded at a CAGR of 6.4%.

• Based on application, the food processing segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.

• The heavy duty pump demand in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

• In the United States, the heavy-duty pump industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

• The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 to 2034.

• The heavy duty pump market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% during 2034.

"The ongoing expansion of industries, growing infrastructural development and need for efficient water management solutions drive demand for heavy-duty pumps," says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are heavily investing in R&D activities to enhance their heavy-duty pump technologies. Many companies are engaging in strategic collaborations with other industry players, technology partners, or research institutions. These collaborations aim to combine expertise, share resources, and accelerate the development of cutting-edge heavy-duty pump solutions.

Key Companies Profiled in Heavy Duty Pump Industry Insights, 2024-2034

Alfa Laval AB

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Gardner Denver Inc.

General Electric Company

Grundfos Holding A/S

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

ITT Corporation

KSB AG

Metso Corporation

Sulzer Ltd.

Weir Group PLC

Recent Developments,

• Ebara Corporation is a leading global provider of pumps and related technologies. Ebara consistently engages in research and development to enhance pump efficiency and reliability. The company also focuses on expanding its global market presence through strategic initiatives.

• Grundfos is a prominent pump manufacturer with a global presence. Grundfos is committed to sustainability and efficiency in pump solutions. The company focuses on incorporating smart technologies and environmental considerations into its products.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global heavy-duty pump market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand opportunities in the heavy duty pump industry, the industry is segmented based on type (Pneumatic pump, Hydraulic pump) by Application (Food Processing, Water & Waste Water Treatment, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

