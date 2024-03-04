Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Poised for Growth, Set to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030 with Notable CAGR of 6%

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global heavy duty road filtration aftermarket market looks promising with opportunities in the truck & bus, construction, mining, and agriculture markets. The global heavy duty road filtration aftermarket market is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are greater need for road filtration devices as a result of the engine's improved performance, growing industrialization, growing environmental concerns, and a lot of research and development (R&D), along with the easy availability of heavy-duty road filtration components across e-commerce platforms.



The report forecasts that fuel filters will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to qualities like reduced maintenance costs and protection of expensive cars, and in order to prevent damage to the cylinder, pistons, and other engine parts, the fuel filter traps moisture, impurities, and debris from entering the engine.



APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth of application industries across China, Japan, South Korea and India.



The study includes a forecast for the global heavy duty road filtration aftermarket by product, application, and region.



Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market by Product:

Oil

Air

Cabin

Fuel

Others

Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market by Application:

Trucks & Buses

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies heavy duty road filtration aftermarket companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the heavy duty road filtration aftermarket companies profiled in this report include-

Mann & Hummel

Cummins Filtrations

UTI Filters

SOGEFI

Parker Hannifin

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Heavy duty road filtration aftermarket market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Heavy duty road filtration aftermarket market size by product, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Heavy duty road filtration aftermarket market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product, application, and regions for the heavy duty road filtration aftermarket market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the heavy duty road filtration aftermarket market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the heavy duty road filtration aftermarket market by product (oil, air, cabin, fuel, and others), application (trucks & buses, construction, mining, and agriculture), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market by Product

3.3.1: Oil

3.3.2: Air

3.3.3: Cabin

3.3.4: Fuel

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market by Application

3.4.1: Trucks & Buses

3.4.2: Construction

3.4.3: Mining

3.4.4: Agriculture



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market by Region

4.2: North American Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market

4.3: European Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market

4.4: APAC Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market

4.5: ROW Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Mann & Hummel

Cummins Filtrations

UTI Filters

SOGEFI

Parker Hannifin





