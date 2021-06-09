Heavy-Duty Truck and Construction Equipment Asking Values Still Trending Upward

Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report reveals that agricultural equipment asking values have leveled off after a steady rise since mid-2020, while heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment asking values continue to rise.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

The Sandhills EVI for heavy-duty trucks posted a 44.1% year-over-year auction value increase in May. Within the sleeper truck market, auction values showed a 61.9% YOY gain in May vs. 56.9% YOY in April.

Asking values for used Class 8 trucks also continued to trend upward to 16.1% YOY. Sleeper truck asking values YOY rose to 25.0% in May vs. 19.6% YOY in April. Both Sandhills EVI asking and auction YOY values improved by 5 percentage points compared to the previous month.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

The Sandhills EVI for the construction market logged an 18.3% YOY auction value increase in May, which was down a bit from April's 18.5% YOY growth. The Sandhills EVI asking value in this market segment improved slightly from an 11.5% YOY rise in April to an 11.9% YOY upturn in May.

The Sandhills EVI auction value for dozers posted a 16.29% YOY increase as auction values appreciated by approximately $15,000 YOY. The Sandhills EVI asking value strengthened by 7.74% YOY as asking values rose by about $11,000 YOY.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

The Sandhills EVI for the farm equipment market (comprising tractors in the 100-plus-horsepower category and combines) charted a 13.1% YOY auction value increase in May. This improvement was flat compared to April's 13.1% YOY rise in auction values. The YOY variance in the Sandhills EVI asking value for ag equipment decreased slightly from an 8.3% YOY bump in April to an 8.0% YOY increase in May.

For combines, the Sandhills EVI auction value improved by 9.2% YOY as auction values increased by about $12,000 YOY. The Sandhills EVI asking value showed growth of 4.0% YOY as asking values rose by roughly $8,000 YOY.

