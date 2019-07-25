Heavy-Duty Trucks Markets, 2026 by Fuel, Class, Type, Product Type, Technology, Application, End User

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heavy-Duty Trucks - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2026

Factors such as rising demand for freight transportation, increasing international and domestic trading activities and growth in logistics and construction sector drive the market growth. However, strict regulations and standards pertaining to carbon emissions are restricting market growth.

Heavy duty trucks constitute an essential part of the trucking industry. Heavy duty trucks throughout the world are responsible for the majority of freight movement over land and are vital tools in the construction, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing industries. These trucks are chiefly important to the construction industry, as dump trucks and concrete mixers are necessary to move large amounts of rocks, dirt, concrete and other building materials used in construction.

Based on fuel, the diesel segment registered considerable share due to By Geography, China leads the global heavy duty truck sales, amongst the various other regions. The fast pace of industrialization in China is stimulating the production and sales of heavy duty truck market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Fuel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gasoline

5.3 Diesel

5.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

5.5 Natural gas



6 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Class

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Class 5

6.3 Class 6

6.4 Class 7

6.5 Class 8

6.6 Class 9



7 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 HD trucks from 3.5 to 16 tonnes

7.3 HD trucks over 16 tonnes



8 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Complete Vehicle

8.3 Incomplete Vehicle

8.4 Semitrailer Tractor



9 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Semi-Automatic

9.3 Manual



10 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Agriculture

10.3 Freight Market

10.4 Mining

10.5 Construction

10.6 Real Estate Development

10.7 Logistics

10.8 Infrastructure Construction

10.9 Defence

10.10 Other Applications



11 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Dump Trucks

11.3 Garbage Trucks

11.4 Log Carriers

11.5 Mobile Cranes

11.6 Concrete Transport Trucks (Cement Mixer)

11.7 Refrigerator Trucks

11.8 Tractor Units

11.9 Tank Trucks

11.10 Other End Users



12 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Ford Motor Company

14.2 Tata Motors

14.3 Isuzu Motors

14.4 Volkswagen

14.5 Ashok Leyland

14.6 Volvo

14.7 Kenworth

14.8 Scania AB

14.9 MAN SE

14.10 China National Heavy Duty Group

14.11 Peterbilt

14.12 Freightliner

14.13 Paccar

14.14 Navistar

14.15 Oshkosh Corporation



