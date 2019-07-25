Heavy-Duty Trucks Markets, 2026 by Fuel, Class, Type, Product Type, Technology, Application, End User
DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heavy-Duty Trucks - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2026
Factors such as rising demand for freight transportation, increasing international and domestic trading activities and growth in logistics and construction sector drive the market growth. However, strict regulations and standards pertaining to carbon emissions are restricting market growth.
Heavy duty trucks constitute an essential part of the trucking industry. Heavy duty trucks throughout the world are responsible for the majority of freight movement over land and are vital tools in the construction, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing industries. These trucks are chiefly important to the construction industry, as dump trucks and concrete mixers are necessary to move large amounts of rocks, dirt, concrete and other building materials used in construction.
Based on fuel, the diesel segment registered considerable share due to By Geography, China leads the global heavy duty truck sales, amongst the various other regions. The fast pace of industrialization in China is stimulating the production and sales of heavy duty truck market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End User Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Fuel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gasoline
5.3 Diesel
5.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
5.5 Natural gas
6 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Class
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Class 5
6.3 Class 6
6.4 Class 7
6.5 Class 8
6.6 Class 9
7 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 HD trucks from 3.5 to 16 tonnes
7.3 HD trucks over 16 tonnes
8 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Complete Vehicle
8.3 Incomplete Vehicle
8.4 Semitrailer Tractor
9 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Semi-Automatic
9.3 Manual
10 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Agriculture
10.3 Freight Market
10.4 Mining
10.5 Construction
10.6 Real Estate Development
10.7 Logistics
10.8 Infrastructure Construction
10.9 Defence
10.10 Other Applications
11 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Dump Trucks
11.3 Garbage Trucks
11.4 Log Carriers
11.5 Mobile Cranes
11.6 Concrete Transport Trucks (Cement Mixer)
11.7 Refrigerator Trucks
11.8 Tractor Units
11.9 Tank Trucks
11.10 Other End Users
12 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Ford Motor Company
14.2 Tata Motors
14.3 Isuzu Motors
14.4 Volkswagen
14.5 Ashok Leyland
14.6 Volvo
14.7 Kenworth
14.8 Scania AB
14.9 MAN SE
14.10 China National Heavy Duty Group
14.11 Peterbilt
14.12 Freightliner
14.13 Paccar
14.14 Navistar
14.15 Oshkosh Corporation
