Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market to grow at 3.24% CAGR from 2024-2028 | Need For Fleet Operators To Reduce Total Cost Of Ownership to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market is projecting substantial growth, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.42%, according to a report by Technavio. The market is set to witness an increase of USD 89.21 million between 2023 and 2028, propelled by the need for fleet operators to reduce the total cost of ownership and the increasing adoption of electronic content in modern vehicles. Gain insights into market scenarios with historical data spanning from 2018 to 2022 and future projections for the period 2024-2028. Claim your FREE sample report now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market 2024-2028

Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges: Analyzing data from 2023 as the base year, the report highlights key drivers stimulating market growth, notably the surge in the adoption of electronic content in modern vehicles. The commercial vehicle industry is experiencing increased demand for advanced assistance systems, pushing the adoption of electrical distribution systems in vehicles. However, the challenge lies in the high cost of vehicle telematics services, posing a threat to market growth.

Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market 2024-2028 : Companies Analysis

Market Segmentation Overview: The market is set for significant growth in the class 8 segment, valued at USD 332.27 million in 2018. North America is projected to contribute 36% to the global market growth during the forecast period. This report delves into market segmentation based on Vehicle Type, Type, and Region. The heavy-duty trucks on-board diagnostics system market is set for remarkable expansion, driven by factors reshaping the operational landscape across industries. Obtain actionable insights and stay ahead in an ever-evolving market landscape.

The Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 35.6 Billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 18.29%.

The Europe - heavy-duty trucks market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13.3 Billion.

Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market 2024-2028 : Segmentation

Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market is segmented as below:

Vehicle Type

Class 8



Class 7

Type

Hand-held Scan Tools



Mobile Device Based Tools



PC-based Scan Tools

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market 2024-2028 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heavy-duty trucks on-board diagnostics system market report covers the following areas:

Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market size

Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market trends

Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market industry analysis

This study identifies Emergence of truck platooning as one of the prime reasons driving the heavy-duty trucks on-board diagnostics system market growth during the next few years.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global heavy-duty trucks nn-board diagnostics system market 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Class 8 - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Class 7 - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Hand-held scan tools - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Mobile device based tools - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 PC-based scan tools - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ACTIA Group

12.4 Autel Intelligent Technology Co.

12.5 AVL DiTEST GmbH

12.6 Bridgestone Corp.

12.7 CalAmp Corp.

12.8 Continental AG

12.9 Cummins Inc.

12.10 iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.11 Moj.io Inc.

12.12 OBD Solutions LLC

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.14 Vector Informatik GmbH

12.15 Vidiwave Ltd.

12.16 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.17 Zubie Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

