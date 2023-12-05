Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market size to grow by USD 2.10 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like A.W.D. Dwight and Son Engineers Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. and Baer Inc., many more

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heavy-duty vehicle braking system market is estimated to grow by USD 2.10 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.64%. The heavy-duty vehicle braking system market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer heavy-duty vehicle braking system market are A.W.D. Dwight and Son Engineers Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Baer Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, Carlisle Companies Inc., Cojali S.L. A, Continental Automotive GmbH, Cummins Inc., Haldex AB, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Knorr Bremse AG, Nabtesco Corp., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Tenneco Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market 2024-2028

Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market 2024 - 2028: Company Offering:

A.W.D. Dwight and Son Engineers Ltd.- The company offers heavy-duty vehicle braking system products such as avoiding brake systems, footbrake valves, handbrake valves, and many more.

The company offers heavy-duty vehicle braking system products such as avoiding brake systems, footbrake valves, handbrake valves, and many more. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report

Download free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and contribution of the segments.

Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market 2024 - 2028: Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- Increasing demand for heavy-duty vehicles in India and Eastern Europe

Increasing demand for heavy-duty vehicles in and Key Trend - Growing popularity of lightweight braking systems

- Growing popularity of lightweight braking systems Major Challenges - Additional costs associated with product recalls due to potential brake failure

Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market 2024 - 2028: Market Segmentation

This heavy-duty vehicle braking system market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (trucks, buses, and others), type (class 7 and class 8 heavy-duty trucks), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The trucks segment is expected to experience substantial expansion in the market share growth during the forecast period. The increased occurrence of automotive accidents involving heavy-duty trucks is compelling manufacturers to enhance the braking systems employed in these vehicles. Automakers are facing considerable regulatory scrutiny, particularly from bodies like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to augment the effectiveness of safety systems integrated into these vehicles.

Heavy-Duty Vehicle Brake Systems

The heavy-duty vehicle brake systems market is witnessing a notable surge, driven by a robust demand for enhanced safety measures and advancements in brake technologies across various segments, including trailer brake controllers, electric trailer brakes, and auto brakes for heavy-duty trucks.

Trailer Brake Controller

A significant component in heavy-duty vehicles, the trailer brake controller plays a vital role in ensuring optimal braking performance. As the heavy-duty truck industry continues to evolve, manufacturers are integrating sophisticated trailer brake controller systems, enabling precise and synchronized braking between the truck and the attached trailers. Get more information on trailer brake controller, download the sample report now

Electric Trailer Brakes

The advent of electric trailer brakes marks a significant shift in brake system technologies for heavy-duty trucks. These brakes operate electromechanically, providing improved responsiveness and reliability, catering to the growing demand for safer braking mechanisms in the heavy-duty vehicle sector.

Auto brakes

Auto brakes, commonly known as autobrakes, represent a pivotal advancement in automotive safety technology. These sophisticated braking systems are designed to offer enhanced safety by automatically engaging the brakes when an imminent collision is detected. Auto brakes utilize advanced sensors and control mechanisms to swiftly respond to potential hazards on the road, mitigating the risk of accidents. The integration of auto brakes in vehicles significantly reduces stopping distances and minimizes the impact of collisions, thereby safeguarding both passengers and pedestrians. As vehicles continue to evolve, autobrakes play a pivotal role in shaping the future of automotive safety, becoming an increasingly integral feature in modern vehicles across the globe.

Volvo Heavy-Duty trucks and Mack Heavy-Duty trucks

Volvo and Mack, prominent players in the heavy-duty truck industry, have been pioneering advancements in brake systems for their vehicles. Volvo heavy-duty trucks and Mack heavy trucks boast innovative brake technologies, prioritizing safety and efficiency in their braking systems for sleeper trucks and Class 8 heavy-duty trucks.

Class 8 heavy-duty trucks

The Class 8 heavy-duty trucks is renowned for its robustness, power, and versatility. These formidable vehicles, commonly referred to as Class 8 heavy-duty trucks, are the workhorses of various industries, adept at hauling heavy loads over long distances. Engineered with superior strength and durability, Class 8 heavy-duty trucks are equipped with formidable engines, sturdy chassis, and advanced technologies, making them indispensable in sectors like logistics, construction, and transportation. The Class 8 heavy-duty truck segment continues to witness technological advancements, with manufacturers consistently striving to enhance fuel efficiency, driver comfort, and safety features. These innovations underscore the enduring importance and evolution of Class 8 heavy-duty trucks in meeting the ever-evolving demands of modern industries.

Sleeper Trucks

Sleeper trucks, also known as semi-trucks with sleeper cabs, represent an integral facet of long-haul transportation, providing drivers with a comfortable resting space during extended journeys. These specialized trucks, commonly referred to as sleeper trucks, feature a compartment behind the driver's seat designed for overnight stays or breaks. Sleeper trucks play a crucial role in the logistics industry, allowing drivers to cover considerable distances without compromising on essential rest, thereby ensuring safety and efficiency on the road. The design and functionality of sleeper trucks continue to evolve, with manufacturers constantly innovating to enhance comfort and convenience, solidifying the pivotal role that sleeper trucks play in the long-haul transportation sector.

Emergency Brake Systems

The deployment of emergency brake systems has been significant in ensuring increased safety standards across heavy-duty vehicles. Manufacturers are continuously refining emergency brake systems, integrating advanced sensors and control mechanisms to swiftly engage brakes during critical situations, contributing to accident prevention in the heavy-duty truck sector.

The market for heavy-duty vehicle brake systems is witnessing steady growth, driven by the continuous innovation and evolution of braking technologies in response to the rising demands for safety, efficiency, and reliability in the heavy-duty trucking industry. As Volvo heavy-duty trucks, Mack heavy-duty trucks, and other major players continue to innovate, the landscape of heavy-duty vehicle brake systems is set to evolve further, catering to the dynamic needs of the market.

Get detailed information on trailer brake controller, electric trailer brakes, auto brakes, sleeper trucks, Volvo heavy-duty trucks, emergency brake system, Mack heavy duty trucks, and class 8 heavy duty truck by downloading the free sample report

Related Reports:

Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket market: The automotive brake components aftermarket market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14.07 billion.

Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System market: The automotive electronic brake force distribution (EBD) system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,780.8 million.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio