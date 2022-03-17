Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market Size to Grow by USD 7.98 Bn| 77% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Hawk Tires, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Carlstar Group LLC, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Titan International Inc., among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires industry.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Trucks:



During the projected period, the trucks category will have a large increase in market share for heavy-duty vehicle tyres. The type of vehicle, speed specifications, vehicle weight, and terrain the vehicle will travel on all influence truck tyre selection. Different types of heavy-duty vehicle tyres are available depending on the terrain and vehicle weight rating. All-season tyres, all-terrain tyres, and mud-terrain tyres are the three types of heavy-duty tyres available for trucks. The segment's expansion will be fueled by the various types of tyres available based on the terrain over the forecast period.



Buses

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 77% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the exponential growth of the real estate industry owing to the large-scale investments in infrastructure developments.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, India, Japan, and South Korea will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market

Market Driver:

rising demand for heavy-duty trucks for freight transportation:

Market Trend:

Construction machinery tires are dominating other heavy-duty tires:

Over the last five years, an increase in the number of building projects and rising construction expenditures, particularly in developing countries around the world, has increased demand for construction equipment such as cranes, wheel loaders, bulldozers, and others. The market for construction machinery tyres is booming as a result of this. Furthermore, ongoing economic growth in a number of developed and developing nations, coupled with favorable financing circumstances fuelled by low-interest rates, is predicted to improve worldwide construction sector revenues, boosting the construction machinery market.

Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Hawk Tires, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Carlstar Group LLC, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Titan International Inc., Toyo Tire Corp., Trelleborg AB, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Buses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Buses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Apollo Tyres Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Apollo Tyres Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Apollo Tyres Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Apollo Tyres Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Apollo Tyres Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Bridgestone Corp.

Exhibit 94: Bridgestone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Bridgestone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Bridgestone Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Bridgestone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Bridgestone Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 99: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 100: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 102: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.6 JK Tyre and Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 104: JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 107: JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Michelin Group

Exhibit 109: Michelin Group - Overview



Exhibit 110: Michelin Group - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Michelin Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Michelin Group - Segment focus

10.8 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Exhibit 117: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Overview



Exhibit 118: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Key news



Exhibit 120: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Toyo Tire Corp.

Exhibit 122: Toyo Tire Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Toyo Tire Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Toyo Tire Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Toyo Tire Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Toyo Tire Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Trelleborg AB

Exhibit 127: Trelleborg AB - Overview



Exhibit 128: Trelleborg AB - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Trelleborg AB - Key news



Exhibit 130: Trelleborg AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Trelleborg AB - Segment focus

10.12 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

